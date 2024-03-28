Patriots QB Draft Prospect Throw Turns Heads for Wrong Reason [Watch]

New England Patriots draft target and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye put on a show at his pro day — except for one throw.

Maye threw a deep ball that missed his receiver and sailed into the crowd on Thursday. The Patriots, which own the No. 3 pick in the draft, may let that one go, but fans on social media won’t.

Drake Maye throwing to the crowd 🫣 (h/t @JordanSig)pic.twitter.com/f3Odk20WAf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 28, 2024

One fan, @RonaynePage, argued in the comments section that “no one should take him in the top 9” regarding the throw. Conversely, @J_Delmantula noted “just remember Johnny Manziel had a terrific pro day” and that “these don’t mean much” in the whole pre-draft picture.

Maye had “a few errant throws early on” as ESPN’s Jordan Reid noted, but Maye “settled in as it went on” and the “ball comes out of his hand with plenty of velocity.” Reid said he stood behind Maye for “the entire throwing session.”

Maye had some highlights, including a 65-yard deep ball to the end zone. Those are throws Maye thrives one amid hits 8,018 yards passing for 63 touchdowns in 30 college games.

Patriots Well-Represented at UNC Pro Day

New England brought a bunch of key officials on Thursday to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to see Maye. That included head coach Jerod Mayo, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo, and quarterback coach T.C. McCartney. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf, scout Alonzo Highsmith, and director of player personnel Matt Groh also attended.

The Patriots could see Maye land at No. 3, but it will likely take the Washington Commanders passing on him. Other top quarterback prospects include USC’s Caleb Williams — the likely No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears — and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Mayo and company just came from LSU to see Daniels on Wednesday. Patriots officials have also seen Williams, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., and Oregon’s Bo Nix thus far.

Patriots Could Still Trade No. 3 Pick Despite QB Needs

New England has an urgent need to upgrade the quarterback position after trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month. Jones didn’t pan out in three seasons, and the Patriots turned to former backup Jacoby Brissett in free agency as a bridge option.

While both Mayo and owner Robert Kraft have expressed desire to take a quarterback at No. 3, trade rumors have likewise persisted. The Minnesota Vikings have remained a regular potential suitor amid the loss of Kirk Cousins in free agency, but it doesn’t stop there.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said that the Las Vegas Raiders also have interest since the release of former Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Whether or not New England would trade down to take a different quarterback later and add more picks remains to be seen.

If the Patriots do stick at No. 3 and land Maye, the Tar Heels star could get a chance to live up to his college coach’s hype in a market that’s starving for a return to glory.

“He’s got Super Bowl written all over him,” UNC head coach Mac Brown told the ACC Network on Thursday.