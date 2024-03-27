Julian Edelman Calls Out Former Teammate Wes Welker For ‘The Dynasty’ Commentary

In New England Patriots lore, “The Dynasty” docuseries has sparked its fair share of critiques, with former players not holding back on their disappointment. Many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their displeasure. Former Patriots stars Rodney Harrison and Devin McCourty spoke in length on a podcast about how disappointed they were with the final cut of the controversial docuseries.

Joining the chorus of discontent, Patriots owner Robert Kraft also expressed his sentiments, admitting to being “a little disappointed” with the project’s outcome. Those taking issue with the series are none other than Julian Edelman, a pivotal figure in Patriots history. In a recent episode of his “Games with Names” podcast, Edelman didn’t hesitate to call out former teammate Wes Welker for his portrayal of Bill Belichick’s coaching style, particularly regarding Aaron Hernandez’s behavior in practices.

Edelman disputed Welker’s account, suggesting personal bias might have influenced the narrative presented in the documentary. “Welker’s out here saying like Aaron Hernandez got away with murder — figurately speaking — at practice, that’s not even true,” Edelman explained. “Welker painted the picture. He was like the king, like he got to do anything. I remember Bill (expletive) Aaron all the time. Come on, Welk. Trying to make up stories. We know you don’t like Bill.”

Matthew Slater, another former Patriots player who appeared alongside Edelman on the podcast, refrained from commenting on Edelman’s remarks concerning Welker. Slater replied that he had “love” for Welker, which gave Edelman a chance to take the high road on Welker.“I love him, too. But you could clearly tell he hates Bill,” Edelman jokingly said to Slater.

The Edelman/ Welker Dynamic

The dynamic between Edelman and Welker during their tenure in New England is intriguing, to say the least. While Edelman acknowledged their relationship as “cool” during”an interview with actor Kevin Hart, he hinted at an underlying competitiveness fueled by their shared position on the field. Despite any rivalry, Edelman has consistently lauded Welker as a trailblazer in the slot receiver role, crediting him with revolutionizing the position.

“It was a business relationship, rightfully so, though,” Edelman told Hart. “I learned a lot from Wes just watching him and we were cool. But there was always a little something between us, just because if I do well, then I’m taking checks off his plate.”

Random picture of the day: Julian Edelman and Wes Welker wearing the throwback unis in what was most likely a 48 point Patriots win pic.twitter.com/5HhlbQbXVU — TCL (@TitleTalkTCL) May 19, 2023

It is well documented that Welker has had issues with Belichick upon his exit from New England. That may have started when a soundbite involving Welker and Belichick started to circulate. After rookie punt returner Julian Edelman returned a punt for a touchdown in a pre-season game, Belichick walked over to Welker and asked “have you ever heard of Wally Pip?” Welker indicated he didn’t know him.

Belichick was referring to the player that played first base for the Yankees before Lou Gehrig took over and played in 2,130 consecutive games for the Yankees, a Yankee record. The Patriots head coach was insinuating that Edelman was ready to take over Welker’s role and never give it back. Belichick wasn’t wrong.

Welker has gone on the record with just how difficult it was playing for Belichick. After he left New England for Denver, Welker touched on it in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard. “It was just kind of hard,” Welker said, “one of those deals where you have to endure him, put up with him…But he does it to everybody, it’s the way he is. When I’m answering questions from the Denver media, I’m not worried about what the Broncos’ people are going to think,” Welker explained. “I’m worried about what Belichick will think. Isn’t that crazy?”

Edelman’s Approach to Mentorship

Edelman’s commitment to mentoring his teammates, regardless of their status or draft pedigree, is a hallmark of his tenure with the Patriots. Notably, he extended his guidance to undrafted free agents like Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers, demonstrating a selfless approach to fostering talent within the team.

Reflecting on his own journey, Edelman compared his relationship with Welker to his mentorship of Olszewski, highlighting the nuances of each dynamic. “I was always in Gunner’s corner,” Edelman said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I would always give Gunner all my tips. I would still compete against him. We were in different parts of our careers. I was 12 years in when Gunner got in — or 11 years in. (When I was a rookie), that was when Wes was seven years deep. He had it still going. It was different. We also had a different relationship — me and Wes. And Bill (Belichick) probably saw that.”

There is no denying the Welker and Edelman relationship has been an interesting one. Largly due to their similar style of play at the same position. Edelman did end up taking over Welker’s role on the Patriots, but it’s obvious he always looked up to him while still competing with him. But the latest soundbite from their relationship shows Edelman’s loyalty to Bill Belichick, and he’s going to speak up if he thinks someone is casting unprovoked shade on Belichick.