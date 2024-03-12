Former Patriots TE Signs With AFC Rival

The New England Patriots were swift and decisive regarding which tight end they’d like to continue their offensive rebuild with. The Patriots solidified their commitment to Hunter Henry as their primary tight end, opting to re-sign him over Mike Gesicki, who consequently entered free agency. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals swiftly capitalized on the opportunity, securing Gesicki with a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

During his first and only season in New England, Gesicki put up some pretty underwhelming numbers. He secured just 29 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns across 17 games. While the quarterback play and offense were in disarray for most of the 2023 season, Gesicki’s performance fell extremely short of the remarkable heights he achieved during his standout year with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Many thought the Hunter Henry and Gesicki duo would spell trouble and matchup nightmares for opposing defenses, but the offense could never fully get going.

Gesicki’s top highlight in New England was his last-second TD reception in Week 7 of 2023 when the Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 29-25. Gesicki only had 2 catches for 5 yards in the game, but his second catch of the day proved to be the game-winner in what would eventually be the Patriot’s second of four total wins on the year.

Gesicki’s NFL Journey

Gesicki’s tenure in the NFL has been marked by highs and lows. He was initially drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 in the 2nd round out of Penn State. Gesicki spent five productive seasons with the Dolphins before a one-year stint with the Patriots in 2023.

During the 2021 campaign with the Dolphins, Gesicki flourished as a dynamic playmaker, amassing an impressive stat line of 73 receptions for 780 yards and two touchdowns. This stellar season underscored Gesicki’s ability to thrive as a primary target in the passing game, showcasing his versatility and reliability as a receiving threat and adding his name to the list of top-tier pass-catching tight ends in pro football.

Cumulatively, Gesicki’s career statistics underscore his impact as a legitimate pass catcher. With 260 receptions, 2,861 receiving yards, and 20 touchdown catches amassed throughout his career thus far, Gesicki has established himself as a reliable and productive tight end capable of making significant contributions to his team’s offensive success.

The Bengals’ decision to sign Gesicki reflects their strategic approach to bolstering their offensive arsenal, particularly in light of potential departures within their receiving corps. With Tyler Boyd’s impending free agency and Tee Higgins’ trade request, Gesicki’s versatility as a vertical threat adds depth and flexibility to the Bengals’ offensive scheme at a relatively low cost. With Joe Burrow now throwing to Gesicki, we could see a revival and a return to the 2021 form.

The Patriots Revaming the TE Room

With Gesicki leaving for Cincinnati, the Patriots need additional reinforcements in their tight end room despite committing to Henry as their primary option. With only La’Michael Pettway alongside Henry on the roster, New England seeks to fill the void left by Gesicki’s departure while exploring available free-agent options like bringing back Pharaoh Brown or possibly adding a Logan Thomas. Thomas played in Washington with the newly signed Patriots QB, making his return to New England, Jacoby Brissett.

The Patriots could also opt to use one of their selections in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft on a rookie tight end, allowing the young TE to learn under Hunter Henry.

Looking ahead, the impending matchup between the Patriots and Bengals in 2024 adds an intriguing subplot to the upcoming NFL season as Gesicki and Henry prepare to lead their tight end groupings opposite each other, highlighting the evolution of both players’ careers and their respective roles within their new teams’ offensive strategies. As the Patriots embark on Jerod Mayo’s inaugural season as head coach, the showdown against the Bengals promises to be a compelling storyline to follow.