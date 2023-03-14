Patriots Top WR Will Reunite With Josh McDaniels

The New England Patriots will need to find a new No. 1 receiver.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Rapoport, $21 million of the contract is guaranteed.
In 14 games last season, Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. He was New England’s leading receiver and Mac Jones‘ favorite target.
“It’s hard to turn down Las Vegas,” Meyers told Josina Anderson. “When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them. Unfortunately it didn’t work out with the Patriots. I put a lot of effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I’m blessed.”
Jakobi Meyers Will Be Reunited With Josh McDaniels
With Meyers heading to Las Vegas, he will be reunited with former Patriots coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for three years while Meyers was on the team before becoming head coach of the Raiders.
Meyers wasn’t the only former Patriot that McDaniels brought to Las Vegas this offseason. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter, Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Raiders and will be their starting quarterback in 2023.
Jakobi Meyers Will Be Missed In the New England Patriots Locker Room
Meyers and Jones shared a close relationship. Jones publicly stated that he wanted Meyers to return at the end of the 2022 season.
“Yeah, Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” said Jones. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day, doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way.
“So, hopefully, it’s with us. Yeah, he means a lot to me,” Jones added.
That wasn’t the only time that Jones talked about Meyers. The Patriots quarterback talked about the wide receiver when New England had joint practices with the Raiders.
“He’s a really smart football player. He’s been one of my close friends since I’ve gotten here, and I trust him,” Jones said. “We see the game the same way, sometimes without even talking about it. So we’re just working on growing together and making our repertoire a little better with what he sees, how he can help me, how I can help him. Hopefully, we can grow together.
“He’s just a tough, smart football player,” the quarterback added. “I’ll take him on my team — forever, hopefully.”
Safety Adrian Phillips also had high praise for Meyers. He compared Meyers to Keenan Allen and Davante Adams (funny enough Adams and Meyers will be teammates now).
“I would just say his agility is close to being unmatched,” Phillips said. “Like, Keenan [Allen] has that, too. Davante Adams, they have that, too. But he’s a guy that’s flying under the radar. When you turn on that tape, he’s making people fall. It’s crazy.”
With Meyers no longer on the roster, DaVante Parker is currently the Patriots top wide receiver. In his debut season with the Pats, Parker tallied 31 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.