Patriots Top WR Will Reunite With Josh McDaniels

The New England Patriots will need to find a new No. 1 receiver.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Rapoport, $21 million of the contract is guaranteed.

In 14 games last season, Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. He was New England’s leading receiver and Mac Jones‘ favorite target.

“It’s hard to turn down Las Vegas,” Meyers told Josina Anderson. “When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them. Unfortunately it didn’t work out with the Patriots. I put a lot of effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I’m blessed.”