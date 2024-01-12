Patriots Already Have ‘Contractual Succession Plan’ to Replace Bill Belichick: Report

Mutually parting ways with Bill Belichick won’t leave the New England Patriots scrambling to find a replacement. Not when the franchise already has a “firm, contractual succession plan” involving inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo remains a “strong candidate” to be Belichick’s successor, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The latter reported there’s “no need to go through the lengthy hiring process” because the Patriots wrote a Mayo plan “in a prior contract & communicated it to the NFL.”

Rapoport also detailed how “there is precedent” for this kind of arrangement: “The #Ravens did it with GM Eric DeCosta, the #Colts did it with Jim Caldwell, and the #Seahawks did it with Jim Mora.”

The exact wording for the verbal framework underpinning this kind of succession plan was relayed by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. He provided an “excerpt from the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, per a spokesperson.”

It read: “Contract may include an agreement to become the club’s next head coach, provided the agreement is filed with the League office at the time is signed and occurs prior to the season in which the vacancy occurs.”

What’s important about this is how it means the Patriots won’t have to go through the process of interviewing other candidates if owner Robert Kraft decides Mayo is the choice. That’s significant because it would allow Mayo to be promoted quickly.

As Rapoport told NFL Total Access, “the Patriots would not have to go through a lengthy process, would not have to fulfil the Rooney Rule, not have to do the other DEI obligations of every other team.”

Rapoport did note the decision to make Mayo head coach has “not been fully decided as of now.” Yet, the 37-year-old could be elevated “sooner, rather than later,” thanks to the contract clause.

As indications go, this is a strong one the Patriots are considering replacing Belichick with one of his top lieutenants. Somebody who both played and coached within a system the franchise has operated under for almost a quarter of a century.

