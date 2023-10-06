Patriots ‘Really Need’ This Pass-Rusher After Matthew Judon’s Injury

Losing Matthew Judon to a torn biceps injury has robbed the New England Patriots of the dominant force in their pass rush. The veteran who has logged 32 sacks since moving to Gillette Stadium in 2021 will be missed, so the Patriots “really need” a young pass-rusher “to show up,” according to inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

He identified Keion White as a key figure, but as ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted, “multiple players” will ultimately be expected to contribute in outside linebacker Judon’s absence.

LBs coach Jerod Mayo, asked about the loss of OLB Matthew Judon, mentions second-round pick Keion White as someone who will play more. “We really need him to show up,”

Mayo says, adding it will be multiple players called upon based on that week’s game-plan. pic.twitter.com/6h7ALsuGmk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 3, 2023

While the Patriots are likely to lean on a collective approach, it’s still significant Mayo referenced White personally. The player selected 46th overall in the 2023 NFL draft is versatile enough to play anywhere along the defensive line, but White can also stand up on the edge and create pressure the way Judon often did.

Versatile Rookie Must Deliver in Bigger Role

White is an intriguing player because of his ability to operate in numerous positions along the front, but he’s so far failed to muster tangible production. The 24-year-old has batted down a pass and made only a single tackle through four games.

Those numbers hardly qualify White to cover for Judon, who was ruled out “indefinitely” after it was revealed he needs surgery to repair the injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Yet, there are other reasons to believe White could answer the call. Reasons like No. 99 generating a solid five pressures in brief action, per Pro Football Reference.

A great example of White’s ability to force pressure came against the New York Jets in Week 3. White split a double team off the edge, a pass rush highlighted by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

Keion White causing problems early pic.twitter.com/rl6y5b9B3g — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2023

While he was a standup edge-rusher on this play, White put his hand in the dirt to cause havoc in a similar way against the Cowboys. He split another double team to help force this run stuff at AT&T Stadium, highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Keion White is real life Wreck-It Ralph https://t.co/nG5FLXGT2g pic.twitter.com/jvs9I8Ka2D — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 2, 2023

Mayo and head coach Bill Belichick still run a hybrid defense built around roving pass-rushers who can be moved around to change looks and exploit favorable matchups. White has the raw tools to be the perfect fit for this scheme, and now he gets his chance to prove as much.

Even if he makes the grade, relying on a rookie to pick up the slack is risky, but the Patriots also have other versatile options to help keep the strength of their front seven intact.

Judon’s Injury an Opportunity for Unheralded Defenders

White isn’t the only backup who can become a factor in a more active rotation following Judon’s setback. Jahlani Tavai should also be a member of the Judon replacements, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

Will take a village to replace Matthew Judon in the #Patriots defense. Would expect Jahlani Tavai to be a part of the group the replaces Judon. Tavai was a bright spot for the Pats on Sunday. Sack, four stops, three QB pressures, PBU. One of his best games in New England. pic.twitter.com/n3wSAy4MEY — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 3, 2023

Like White, Tavai is a busy and disruptive presence off the edge. He’s got the range of skills Belichick’s system requires from those on the outside.

An edge-rusher already up to speed in this scheme is Josh Uche, a situational pass-rusher with 17.5 sacks to his credit since 2021. Using Uche in combination with Tavai and White will keep the Patriots’ pass-rush ticking, especially with some help from interior linemen like Deatrich Wise Jr. and Christian Barmore.

Ultimately though, Belichick should expect some drop off in how often the Pats get to quarterbacks. Judon was the one member of the front seven offenses needed specific plans to stop.