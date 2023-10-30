Patriots Get Huge News About Kendrick Bourne’s Injury

The New England Patriots were already struggling to move the ball through the air. Now there’ll be without their most dynamic wide receiver after Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

Bourne underwent an MRI scan that revealed the worst news possible, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. As Garafolo’s colleague Ian Rapoport pointed out, “the hope going into the MRI was just an MCL tear. Instead, worst-case scenario for one of the #Patriots most productive players.”

The hope going into the MRI was just an MCL tear. Instead, worst-case scenario for one of the #Patriots most productive players. https://t.co/Aus4QTQ8lS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

Bourne’s timeline for recovery doesn’t bode well for the pending free agent’s future with the Patriots beyond this season. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted, “the expectation is a 6-to-8 month recovery.”

Tests this morning revealed that Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne tore his right ACL, per a source. The expectation is a 6-to-8 month recovery. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 30, 2023

The extent of Bourne’s injury compounds what was a miserable day for the Patriots. They were beaten 31-17 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 29 and also lost another wideout, DeVante Parker, to a head injury.

Parker and Bourne being on the shelf will force the Pats to turn to JuJu Smith-Schuster more often. The Super Bowl-winning veteran has been seldom used this season, enduring another low snap count against the Dolphins.

Smith-Schuster will be needed now, while rookie Demario Douglas should see some more reps. It’s also more likely the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick might look to deal for a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, October 31.

Kendrick Bourne Had Revived Patriots Career

The timing is a cruel blow for No. 84, who had revived his career with the Patriots. Disappointing in 2021 and ’22, former San Francisco 49ers’ wideout Bourne had become a go-to target this season.

Quarterback Mac Jones looked Bourne’s way for the opening touchdown against the Dolphins.

The play showcased the rapport between Jones and Bourne, as well as the latter’s improved speed after the catch. He’d gained half of his 406 yards after the catch, per Pro Football Reference.

Bourne’s mark of 5.5 yards before catch per reception showed the Pats were designing plays to get him the ball in intermediate areas and on the run. That formula was one of the few things bearing fruit for Jones and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

They were both benefiting from Bourne’s personal and professional growth this year. The 28-year-old doing a “180 in his personal life” was acknowledged by receivers coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Brown, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS:

Asked Troy Brown about how he's seen Kendrick Bourne grow since joining the #Patriots He acknowledged that Bourne has done a 180 in his personal life, but says "KB is KB," noting the receiver's energy and consistency make him easy to coach — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 24, 2023

Bourne faces another personal challenge after this latest setback. Adapting to life without him will also be a tough task for the Patriots.

Patriots Lacking Options at Wide Receiver

Options are scarce in the wide receiver room, even if Smith-Schuster and Douglas get more work. Aside from that duo, there’s also Douglas’ fellow sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Kayshon Boutte. He’s joined by ex-first-round bust Jalen Reagor, who was only added to the 53-man roster on Thursday, October 26.

There are options for the Patriots on the trade market, including Denver Broncos’ speedster Jerry Jeudy. He’s oft-mentioned as a potential target, but there are other pass-catchers to consider.

They include six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. He could be had if Belichick sent a third-round pick and edge-rusher Josh Uche to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire.

While they still have a small window to swing a deal for receiver help, it’s more likely the Patriots lean heavily on what they already have at the position. It might work if O’Brien keeps feeding Douglas, who has already shown a flair for amassing yards after the catch.

Douglas showcased those skills against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, on plays highlighted by Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

Sign Demario Douglas up for that damn flag football team pic.twitter.com/I67MPGPX5D — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) October 22, 2023

Heavier doses of Douglas and Smith-Schuster can give Jones quicker reads and easier throws. The combination should offset at least part of the blow of losing Bourne.