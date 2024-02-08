Patriots Urged to Take ‘Versatile’ Quarterback at Kendrick Bourne’s Request

Amid his pending free agency, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne made it clear who he wants as the New England Patriots quarterback in 2024.

“I like Jayden Daniels. I’m a Jayden Daniels fan. Heisman trophy winner obviously. I love the way he plays, being able to be versatile,” Bourne told NBC Sports Boston on Wednesday at the Super Bowl festivities. “So I think that would be a strong suit for us.”

The Patriots will select at No. 3 in the NFL Draft in April, which gives the team a shot at one of the top quarterbacks such as Daniels. Many draft experts anticipate USC quarterback Caleb Williams will go No. 1 to the Chicago Bears followed by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye to the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 pick.

Daniels had a monster season in 2023 with 3,812 yards passing for 40 touchdowns versus four interceptions. He also had a career year running the ball with 1,134 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns for the Tigers.

New England didn’t have strong production at quarterback in 2023 amid 3,392 yards passing for 16 touchdowns versus 21 interceptions between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. While the Patriots have many other holes on the roster, Bourne insists the team must stay at No. 3 in the draft instead of trading down to acquire more picks.

“Don’t do it,” Bourne said.

Kendrick Bourne: ‘I Definitely Have Unfinished Business’

Bourne could leave in free agency come March for possibly more pay and a team that’s closer to contention, but he wants to stay in New England.

“The way they treated me last year, I mean, all my years [here], they helped me grow tremendously in my life, personally, emotionally, mentally, as a football player ultimately,” Bourne said. “I want to be back in that. I was pushed to another level with the Patriots and I think it’s just different. It’s an environment that works for me, that helps me become a better person, better player. So I would love to keep that going.”

Free agent WR Kendrick Bourne on possibly returning to the #Patriots: "I want to come back. That is a goal of mine. I love being a Patriot… but you never know.“ Bourne later added, “… something good is coming in that building and I want to be part of it." (via @MikeReiss) pic.twitter.com/Rr6vqcmWuc — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) February 4, 2024

“I felt like I was becoming the best player that I’ve ever been in my career. I had a great year in 2021, I had a great three years there. Obviously I got hurt [last season], but I definitely have unfinished business. I was playing great, so I want to go back and do that again,” Bourne added.

Bourne played only eight games due to injury, and he tallied 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne Still Believes in Mac Jones

If the Patriots take Daniels, it will mark the second time in four years for the team to take a quarterback in the first round of the draft.

That means Jones, the No. 15 pick in 2022, will likely play elsewhere in 2024. Though Jones didn’t pan out in Foxborough, Bourne sees potential for Jones.

“I love Mac. I think it’s just circumstances,” Bourne said. “I think the pressure [of being a] first rounder and certain things around him just didn’t jell. It didn’t glue for him, so it was hard.”

“I’ve experienced my struggles coming into the league. I was undrafted, but it’s hard when you’re trying to reach expectations and you feel like you can’t reach them so you kind of get down on yourself sometimes,” Bourne added. “So I think it just kind of got overwhelming. I think he’s the same player. I think it just has to be pulled out of him in a certain way and I think he can do it.”