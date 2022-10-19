Patriots Fans React to Reported Beef Between Mac Jones & Coaching Staff

The New England Patriots coaching staff and second-year quarterback Mac Jones haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye all season, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Appearing as a guest on the Dan Patrick Show, Breer outlined some of the issues that have sent things “sideways” between the quarterback and the team.

According to Breer, Jones questioned the Patriots’ hiring of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as a part of the offensive coaching staff. Also, Breer says Jones and the team were at odds about handling the high ankle sprain that has kept him out of action for the last 2-plus weeks.

Breer suggests “a little bit of a lesson” is taught to Jones with Bailey Zappe. Breer said, “look; we’re putting a fourth-round rookie from Western Kentucky (Zappe) out there. Look what happens when he does what we tell him to.”

Here is a look at the entire segment:

This report adds even more intrigue to an already interesting Monday night matchup between the Patriots and Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Fans React to Mac Jones Rumor

As expected, fans had some spirited takes on the rumored rift between Jones and the team. One fan totally bought into the story saying that Jones has “every right” to find an issue with Matt Patricia being his offensive coordinator.

He has every right to be pissed about Matt Patricia being his offensive coordinator — Keith (@KBM9812) October 18, 2022

Patricia isn’t exactly the OC, but it appears he has been the play-caller since Week 1. However, Bill Belichick or anyone else on the coaching staff refuses to confirm what appears obvious.

Patricia has spent his entire NFL coaching career specializing on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots have raised eyebrows all season by placing Patricia in this role.

Another fan points out Zappe’s success, despite Patricia being the man calling the plays. He says, “Zappe isn’t having any issues.”

Zappe isn’t having any issues — Brett (@TheBg_12) October 18, 2022

This take lends itself to the concept that Breer presented in the segment. The Patriots have had more success with Zappe at quarterback than they did with Jones through the first three weeks of the season. Jones has thrown two TD passes and five picks. Quite honestly, he could have more interceptions, but a couple of the ill-advised throws were dropped by defenders.

Zappe has thrown one interception in two-plus games, and the lone pick wasn’t his fault. Nelson Agholor bobbled the well-thrown ball into the arms of a defender.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is believed to have been very fond of Jones coming out of Alabama. In fact, some believe he wanted to draft Jones over Trey Lance, but the organization was higher on the latter.

One fan hastily and probably a bit facetiously suggests Shanahan could be doing the Birdman hand rub, waiting for an opportunity to pounce on Jones if the Patriots decided to trade him.

Kyle Shanahan looking at Mac Jones like pic.twitter.com/HhVCsE4wpz — Nick Dias (@TheNickDias) October 18, 2022

That would be a shocking deal if it happened anytime soon, but it’s a cute gif.

Another fan discussed the injury and Jones’ reported desire to avoid the surgery. He believes Jones may have learned from the troubles his college teammate Tua Tagovailoa suffered when he got a serious injury operated on during his final year of school.

Don’t blame him for not getting the surgery.

He seen the hell Tua had to go through at Alabama getting it weeks before his hip went to hell — Richard Halsall (@RichHalsall24) October 19, 2022

Injury care and surgeries are always touchy between players and the organization. Sometimes the agendas don’t match.

Another fan playfully suggests the Patriots might trade Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he could be reunited with Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach in sin City.

While also unlikely, this one seems more practical than a deal to the 49ers. Still, it is more likely that the Patriots will defeat the Raiders in the AFC championship than Jones will be traded to Las Vegas this year.

Mac to the Raiders — Chaddy (@brewcity34) October 18, 2022

Side Stories Aplenty for Monday Night vs. the Chicago Bears

While many fans enjoy the conversation around Mac and Zappe, there are two more intriguing angles to follow with Patriots-Bears.

Former Patriots WR N’Keal Harry will likely make his Bears debut in this game. It is rare to see a player make their debut with a new team in a game against the club that traded him away. that’s what we’ll have if Harry is active, and we figure to see a spirited performance from him.

Also, Belichick not only has a chance to move past George Halas on the all-time NFL coach’s wins list, but he could do it against the legend’s franchise.

How could the stories be written any better for a Monday night game?