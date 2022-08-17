Mac Jones Criticized After Play That ‘Would Get Him Killed on ESPN’ [WATCH]

The New England Patriots’ offense has been criticized and analyzed since the start of training camp. The unit has struggled with continuity and comfortability as they transition away from long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones ensured everyone that he will “figure it out.” He said, “I always have, and I always will.”

The confidence was refreshing, and he probably hasn’t lost anyone since he uttered those words earlier this offseason. However, according to some media members who were on hand for the first joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, Jones’ play left a bit to be desired.

The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard honed in on an ill-advised throw that led to an interception as a play that “would get him [Jones] killed on ESPN for a week” if it had happened during the upcoming regular season. The Patriots were moving the football and had reached the red zone before Panthers defensive back Frankie Luvu picked off Jones’ errant throw.

TJ Dissect captured the play and posted it to Twitter:

Mac Jones intercepted by Frankie Luvu. pic.twitter.com/z5AHpa0bag — tj (@tjdissect) August 16, 2022

Thankfully for Jones and the Patriots, they got the ball right back when New England’s corner Shaun Wade made a diving interception of a Sam Darnold throw. Perhaps the former New York Jets quarterback still sees “ghosts” against Bill Belichick’s defenses.

TJ Dissect also captured Wade covering his quarterback’s mistake with the timely interception.

Sam Darnold intercepted by Shaun Wade. (Peep Mac Jones running onto the field to celebrate). pic.twitter.com/yyliV33qL2 — tj (@tjdissect) August 16, 2022

Mac Jones Hears it After Ill-Advised Interception

Bedard reacted to the poor decision and throw from Jones with an overall assessment of the quarterback’s performance against the Panthers.

Overall, he had a pretty good day, but he has some real issues pushing the ball downfield if he couldn’t get his legs into his throws — similar to last season,” Bedard wrote. “Yes, [DeVante] Parker caught 50-50 balls … but why did they have to be 50-50? And his interception, even if it was on a gotta-have-it play, was just terrible — retreating, thrown up for grab, and poorly short of the end zone — to the point that if it happened in a real game, he would be killed on ESPN for a week.”

While Wade covered Jones’ error in this scrimmage, Bedard is correct; that wouldn’t have saved him if this happened during a regular season game. Jones’ throw would have squandered any opportunity for the Patriots to get points on the drive. From the looks of the play, it might have made more sense to throw it away rather than to try to float a pass up into traffic.

Mike Kadlick of CLNS described Jones’ choice to throw the pass and the execution of the toss as a “big yikes decision” and a “wobbler of an interception.”

Big yikes decision by Mac Jones to end the two minute drill. Pressure from the #Panthers defense forced him into a wobbler of an interception. Not good. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 16, 2022

Putting Mac Jones and His Development into Perspective

In Jones’ defense, and to offer him the benefit of the doubt, it could be said that the normally conservative second-year signal-caller might have made a different decision in a game that counted in the standings.

Even with that perspective, Jones’ arm strength and accuracy on deeper throws remain his biggest question marks as a quarterback in the NFL. He doesn’t appear to have the kind of arm strength that allows him to make the back-foot throws that we see from guys like Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and other big-arm guys in the NFL.

That doesn’t mean that Jones cannot be a winning quarterback in the NFL. It does mean that he’ll need to be smarter with the ball while understanding his limitations and mastering the risk-reward dynamics with his throws.