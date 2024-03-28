Patriots Have 2 Eager Trade Suitors for No. 3 Pick: Report

The New England Patriots are receiving more interest in trading the No. 3 pick in the draft next month.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Las Vegas Raiders in addition to the Minnesota Vikings have “the motivation and the means” for the trade. Both teams likely want LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as Graziano sees it.

“If Washington takes [Drake] Maye and the Vikings and Raiders both want Daniels, all of a sudden that Patriots pick at number three becomes very valuable,” Graziano said. “Remember, the Vikings have already acquired a second 1st-round pick in a trade a couple weeks ago with Houston. So that gives them extra ammunition to move up if they want to.”

Dan Graziano reports on ESPN that the Vikings and Raiders are both desperate to move into top-3… but only for the right guy (who he clearly believes is Jayden Daniels, not Drake Maye). pic.twitter.com/XEWCj4Ag8d — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) March 28, 2024

“And the Raiders, they know Jaden Daniels, Antonio Pierce, their head coach, was on Herm Edwards Arizona State coaching staff when Daniels began his college career at Arizona State,” Graziano added. “So those are two teams that have the motivation and the means to move up if they want.”

Patriots Have Options With Trading Down

New England could land a quarterback later in the draft by trading down with either the Vikings or Raiders. And that’s in addition to any draft capital and/or a player, or more, from either team.

The Vikings have the No. 11 pick and the Raiders have the No. 13 pick. New England could snag Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. with either of those picks.

Interesting. 🧐 Per: @AlbertBreer “Ahead of his Friday Pro Day, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy had lengthy meetings Thursday in Ann Arbor with 3 teams—the Patriots, Seahawks and Commanders.” Hmm. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/X3A0TOqB85 — Savage (@SavageSports_) March 25, 2024

The Patriots have a serious need at quarterback after trading away Mac Jones following a second-straight subpar season. New England bringing back Jacoby Brissett is viewed as a bridge quarterback situation with an eye to the future.

In addition, New England’s roster issues go far beyond quarterback after a 4-13 season and a subpar free agency period. The Patriots have many roster holes and positions to improve, whether or not the Patriots trade down remains to be seen.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed his desire for the team to take a quarterback at No. 3, and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo likewise said it’s a consideration. New England officials have also made the rounds to the top prospects’ pro days thus far.

Patriots May Have Other Suitors Besides Vikings and Raiders

For now, that hasn’t slowed down the trade speculation with the Patriots as other teams clamor for a new quarterback. And the Raiders and Vikings might not be the only ones interested in that No. 3 pick. Graziano started off with this report that those are “the two that you hear the most strongly” at this time.

Minnesota lost Kirk Cousins in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons and replaced him with journeyman Sam Darnold, a former No. 3 pick by the New York Jets. The Raiders released Jimmy Garoppolo amid his upcoming PED suspension, and the team has an inexperienced starter in Aidan O’Connell left.

Other teams that have major transitions at quarterback include the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. The Broncos traded away Russell Wilson, and the Giants didn’t get a strong season from Daniel Jones in 2023.