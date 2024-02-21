Patriots Projected to Land 38-Touchdown Quarterback

The New England Patriots can thank Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray if things play out in the NFL Draft the way CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole predicts.

New England appears set for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 3 pick, but the Patriots could wind up with a different option because of Kingsbury’s new gig with the Washington Commanders, which hold the No. 2 pick. Daniels has been considered the third-best quarterback in the draft behind USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Stackpole forecasts that the Commanders want Daniels because of new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, “who has experience working with dual-threat playmakers from when he coached” Murray with the Arizona Cardinals. With the Bears taking Williams at No. 1 as Stackpole predicting and Daniels off the board at No. 2, that leaves Maye up for grabs with the Patriots though Stackpole briefly toys with another idea.

“[Ohio State wide receiver] Marvin Harrison Jr. is certainly intriguing, but the Patriots badly need a franchise QB, and Drake Maye is certainly worthy of a top-3 selection. The Jerod Mayo era in New England begins with a rookie signal-caller,” Stackpole wrote.

Maye sent his draft stock soaring with his 2022 junior season when he threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns versus seven interceptions. He continued stellar play in 2023 though his numbers dipped amid 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns versus nine interceptions.

New England badly needs to make a move at quarterback after Mac Jones‘ two-year decline and the struggles of Bailey Zappe off the bench. The Patriots haven’t enjoyed success at the position since Tom Brady left in free agency in 2020, and the team has no playoff wins and only one playoff game since that time.

Drake Maye’s Size Brings Durability to the Table in Bad Weather

The Patriots need a big, durable quarterback to play in inclement weather on a regular basis, and Maye fits that bill more than the other top-three quarterbacks. A Charlotte native, Maye has a 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame.

Daniels, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, comes from San Bernardino, California. Williams, 6-foot-1, 215-pounds, grew up in Washington D.C. but played in warmer climates such as Oklahoma and California for college.

Eric Eager of Sumer Sports raised similar concerns in comparison of the three quarterbacks when he visited “The Next Pats Podcast” before the Super Bowl. Eager likes Mayes size for durability and weather.

“When I look at quarterbacks sometimes, now I look at the physical traits [being important] in overcoming weather and injuries,” Eager said. “Caleb Williams has a lot of great [talent] — he has a rubbery arm and all this, but he’s under 6 feet. I think [Jayden] Daniels is kind of thin, right?”

“He kind of reminds me from a build standpoint of Jim McMahon, who was a winner but he never played 16 games for the Bears. He was never able to start a whole season after that Super Bowl win. I look at Drake Maye from a size perspective, I think size to me is the biggest thing for injuries, but also weather,” Eager said.

Drake Maye Draws Josh Allen Comparison

Eager likened Maye to Patriots rival quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills — a team that’s passed the Patriots in recent years. Allen has the size and durability plus his success in often-snowy Buffalo.

“And that’s why Josh Allen — I know the Bills haven’t won the ultimate game yet, but it’s why the Bills are in it every single year and are resilient to all the perturbations in football, which is weather, which is injuries — the guy never misses a game. You never see that big of a drop in his play,” Eager said.

“It’s because he has that physical gift. And it takes it back to the old school scouting where you do really want to have that big physical quarterback because when the injuries come, inevitably, and when the weather is bad, you need a guy who’s going to be able to rip a ball through that tough weather and withstand injuries to his body,” Eager added.