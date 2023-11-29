Bill Belichick Breaks Silence on Re-Signed Veteran QB

The New England Patriots kept the quarterback shuffle going amid the team’s 2-9 start, and head coach Bill Belichick had something to say about it.

Will Grier re-signed with the Patriots’ practice squad on Tuesday, November 28, less than a week after the team released him. That gives the Patriots four quarterbacks between the roster and practice squad going into a Week 13 game with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7).

Will Grier Could Move up to Patriots Roster

As for Grier moving up to the roster and taking reps, Belichick at least acknowledged it could happen. An NFL team can carry a third emergency quarterback in games this season.

“All the players that are on the practice squad are, unless they’ve used all their practice squad elevations, are eligible to be practice squad elevated,” Belichick said. “Other players could be signed to the roster, like we did with Conor [McDermott] last week, who was out of elevations.”

“So, if they’re on the practice squad they’re eligible and are preparing. They should be ready to play and potentially are ready to play. That includes everybody,” Belichick added.

Grier, 28, originally joined the Patriots practice squad in September when the team signed him off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The former West Virginia standout hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2019 when he went 0-2 with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina drafted Grier in 2019 with a third-round pick, and he sat behind Cam Newton, who eventually joined the Patriots himself in 2020. Newton has been out of the league since a brief return to Carolina in 2021.

Grier only mustered 228 yards and four interceptions in his two appearances with the Panthers. He lasted another season in Carolina before he signed the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

Dallas waived Grier this year after the team acquired Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Devin McCourty’s Prediction Could Come True

Former Patriots star defensive back Devin McCourty’s prediction about Grier could come true after all — but only a week late.

During WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on November 22, McCourty claimed that the Patriots will start Grier against the New York Giants. That came only days before the Patriots released him.

Will Grier’s a guy that they really haven’t seen much,” McCourty said. “And he’s a professional, he’s been in the league for a while in different situations.”

Jones and Zappe couldn’t produce for a second-straight game in Week 12 as the Patriots scored seven points or fewer again.