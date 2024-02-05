Patriots Could Land 3X Pro Bowl Quarterback

Amid the New England Patriots’ hire of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he could draw a former three-time Pro Bowl quarterback of his to Foxborough.

NESN’s Jason Ounpraseuth suggested Andy Dalton as a veteran option for the Patriots since Dalton and Van Pelt worked together with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and 2019. Dalton is in the twilight of his career after just one start with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, but he could be a “fun” option for Patriots fans as Ounpraseuth pointed out.

“It would make for a fun anecdote to his interesting career, and he can be a capable passer under the right circumstances,” Ounpraseuth wrote. “This is similar to the [Baker] Mayfield option but with someone much older.”

New England holds the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, so taking a star rookie quarterback is possible. Bringing in an inexpensive veteran such as Dalton — Mayfield won’t be cheap — makes sense for the Patriots.

“If the rookie quarterback the Patriots were to draft isn’t ready right away, why not throw Dalton out there? Let’s be real, it would take a miraculous offseason for New England to become a contender right away,” Ounpraseuth continued. “The former Bengals quarterback can provide some entertainment following a season where none was found.”

Juwan Johnson with his 6th TD of the season on a 19-yd strike from Andy Dalton!! 👏#ATLvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/iu96dcjdUr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2022

Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe struggled in 2023 as the two combined for 3,392 yards and 16 touchdowns versus 21 interceptions. Dalton could provide an upgrade over both amid his 13 years of experience and recent completion percentage career high of 66.7% in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints in 14 games.

Ounpraeseuth also listed Jacoby Brissett, Mayfield, and Jeff Driskel as considerations because of their ties to Van Pelt.

Andy Dalton Could Help a Rookie QB

Dalton’s veteran leadership could aid a rookie quarterback in Foxborough.

Former Panthers quarterback Jake Luton, who spent two seasons with Dalton between New Orleans and Carolina, said as much. Carolina notably had 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young under center for most of the season.

Luton said Dalton was “sharing stuff with us and his knowledge, having gone through it” in an interview with Panthers.com in 2023. Dalton acknowledged that “I’m here to help the team” and that “this is Bryce’s thing” regarding the 2023 season in the September interview.

Young took his lumps in 16 starts amid 2,877 yards passing and 11 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. That said, the Saints went 6-8 with Dalton under center the year before, and the Panthers opted to start the rookie almost all season instead.

Jeff Driskel an Affordable QB Option for Patriots

If New England wants to land a super-inexpensive quarterback, Driskel fits that bill. He made $1 million with the Cleveland Browns last season where he previously worked with Van Pelt — one of two times working together.

“This would be a classic veteran backup move and nothing more,” Ounpraeseuth wrote. “If New England’s season hits the fan like it did in 2023, Driskel would be the perfect face under center to protect a rookie quarterback.”

Driskel also played under Van Pelt during their time with the Bengals in 2018. In six seasons, Driskel has 12 career starts amid 2,394 yards passing and 16 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.