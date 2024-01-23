Former Patriots QB Hints at Potential Reunion With Bill Belichick

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton could join forces with Bill Belichick if the long time head coach signs with the Atlanta Falcons.

Newton, who didn’t play in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that he considers Atlanta his only option for a comeback. He grew up in Atlanta where he played at Westlake High before his storied stint at Auburn and successful NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and brief stint with the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Belichick had two interviews for the Falcons’ head coaching job in the past week after his departure from New England. No other teams have announced interviews with Belichick at this time.

“Me having, you know, a family now. It’s always been about family, and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta, so if it’s not Atlanta, I don’t wanna do it,” Newton said.

GMFB’s Brandon Marshall made the “Bill Belichick reunited” connection quickly as he piped in. The rest of the GMFB crew jumped in with a jingle, “and it feels so good”.

Newton had a good start to his time in New England with Belichick during the 2020 season, but it petered toward the end as the Patriots missed the playoffs.

Mac Jones then beat out Newton for the starting job in 2021, and the Patriots cut Newton, who only played one game that year in a return to the Panthers.

If Belichick took the Falcons job and Newton tried out for a spot, Newton would likely only serve as a veteran backup at this point in his career. Newton’s better days came during his Panthers tenure from 2011 to 2019 where he threw for 32,382 yards and 194 touchdowns.

Cam Newton Had a Positive Impact in New England, Ex-Patriots WR Says

While Newton didn’t have a career in Foxborough, he made an impact in the locker room. Former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers recounted that impact.

“Cam, [our relationship] goes deeper than just the Patriots,” Meyers said on “The Rich Eisen Show” in November 2023. “I played with Cam when I was in high school. I played for his 7-on-7 team, so just to see a guy who’s always upbeat, energetic and loving life. It doesn’t matter what you threw at him, he was always the same guy.”

“When he came to the Patriots I wasn’t really playing like that, and he was a guy who sat me aside and said, ‘Just keep going. Keep pushing.’ He saw talent in me,” Meyers added. “Then when I got my chance he got me the ball, so I’m appreciative to a lot of guys out [in New England] and he’s definitely one of them.”

Belichick could use Newton from a locker room leadership standpoint if the two both land with the Falcons.

Bill Belichick to Falcons Losing Media Steam Amid Growing Interview Cycle

Belichick going to Atlanta faces hurdles because the Falcons aren’t just interested in him exclusively. ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported that the Falcons interviewed 12 other candidates through Sunday despite two interviews with Belichick.

NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported that the Falcons will hold a second interview with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh this week. Atlanta’s team website reports that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson also interviewed for the job.

The Falcons site also mentioned that Joe Brady and interim head coach Raheem Morris also interviewed for the job. In addition, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik also interviewed with the Falcons, per the team site.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Raheem Morris has a second interview coming up. In addition, Atlanta requested a second interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan according to Peliserro. Ejiro Evero also has a second interview request, Pelissero reported.