Patriots vs. Giants: Score, Live Highlights and Updates

The New England Patriots are taking on the New York Giants in the third and final preseason game ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
Stay here for all the latest updates.
⬇️KEEP REFRESHING, THE LATEST UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE⬇️
Patriots vs. Giants – FIRST QUARTER
Huge run for Harris on first down for a big gainer down to the Giants’ 26-yard line.
Cam Newton gets the start and the Patriots run the ball for 4 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and then completes a pass, with great protection, to Jakobi Meyers. It’s a first down.
Very impressive opening draft for the Patriots’ defense. Gave up a short completion on first down, but followed that up with a dominant push upfront on second down to stop a rushing attempt for a loss. On third down, Josh Uche showed off his impressive pass-rushing skills beating former first-round pick Andrew Thomas off the edge for a sack.
It’s a three-and-out and the Patriots’ ball.
The New York Giants take the opening kickoff to the 25-yard line.
And it’s time, one of the Patriots’ captains calls heads.
The Giants will have the ball first. Legendary Giants linebacker and former Bill Belichick player Carl Banks is on the color commentary.
Pre-Game Warm-Ups and Notes
Bill Belichick Comments on Sony Michel Trade
The Patriots’ head coach was asked about the decision to trade Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. This was his response, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal:
Mac Jones and Cam Newton Working Out Ahead of the Game
NBC Sports Boston’s Twitter account went double box with the men of the hour.
Scott Zolak Apologizes to Cam Newton
Over the weekend, former Patriots QB Scott Zolak made some waves after he made some comments that came off as racially insensitive on air. He has apparently apologized to Cam Newton and anyone he offended.
Both Cam Newton and Mac Jones to Play in Preseason Finale
FPC Patriots’ G.T Bobby Thompson gave us a bit of a preview of the preseason finale from both teams’ perspective:
Cam Newton Set to Start Preseason Finale vs. Giants
If you were wondering who the starter will be tonight against the Giants, based on the take from the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, it’ll be Cam Newton:
Cam Newton Takes the First QB Warmups
The Patriots and Giants are on the field at MetLife Stadium in New York ahead of tonight’s game.
NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry has some early looks at the Patriots’ quarterbacks:
Also Read:
- Cam Newton Makes Bold ‘QB1’ Statement on Instagram
- Cam Newton’s Situation in New England Compared to NFC North Veteran
- Twitter Reacts to Patriots Sending Super Bowl Champion RB to Rams
- Patriots RB ‘Probably Looking Really Appealing’ to LA Rams, per Analyst
- Twitter Slams Patriots’ Cam Newton for COVID-19 Protocol Misstep