Patriots vs. Giants: Score, Live Highlights and Updates

The New England Patriots are taking on the New York Giants in the third and final preseason game ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots vs. Giants – FIRST QUARTER

Huge run for Harris on first down for a big gainer down to the Giants’ 26-yard line.

Cam Newton gets the start and the Patriots run the ball for 4 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and then completes a pass, with great protection, to Jakobi Meyers. It’s a first down.

Very impressive opening draft for the Patriots’ defense. Gave up a short completion on first down, but followed that up with a dominant push upfront on second down to stop a rushing attempt for a loss. On third down, Josh Uche showed off his impressive pass-rushing skills beating former first-round pick Andrew Thomas off the edge for a sack.

It’s a three-and-out and the Patriots’ ball.

The New York Giants take the opening kickoff to the 25-yard line.

And it’s time, one of the Patriots’ captains calls heads.

Slater calls heads, its heads. The #Patriots win the toss and defer. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 29, 2021

The Giants will have the ball first. Legendary Giants linebacker and former Bill Belichick player Carl Banks is on the color commentary.

Pre-Game Warm-Ups and Notes

Bill Belichick Comments on Sony Michel Trade

The Patriots’ head coach was asked about the decision to trade Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. This was his response, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal:

Here's Bill Belichick, to @985TheSportsHub, on trading Sony Michel pic.twitter.com/CoxKYIm85A — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 29, 2021

Mac Jones and Cam Newton Working Out Ahead of the Game

NBC Sports Boston’s Twitter account went double box with the men of the hour.

A look at Mac Jones and Cam Newton warming up before the #Patriots final preseason game. pic.twitter.com/U5qVYMNFHM — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 29, 2021

Scott Zolak Apologizes to Cam Newton

Over the weekend, former Patriots QB Scott Zolak made some waves after he made some comments that came off as racially insensitive on air. He has apparently apologized to Cam Newton and anyone he offended.

Here are Zolak's full comments from today: pic.twitter.com/wbaCF2L0NY — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 29, 2021

Both Cam Newton and Mac Jones to Play in Preseason Finale

FPC Patriots’ G.T Bobby Thompson gave us a bit of a preview of the preseason finale from both teams’ perspective:

Cam Newton Set to Start Preseason Finale vs. Giants

If you were wondering who the starter will be tonight against the Giants, based on the take from the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, it’ll be Cam Newton:

Cam Newton with the first reps in warmups, meaning he'll likely be the #Patriots starter tonight. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 29, 2021

Cam Newton Takes the First QB Warmups

The Patriots and Giants are on the field at MetLife Stadium in New York ahead of tonight’s game.

NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry has some early looks at the Patriots’ quarterbacks:

Cam Newton the first quarterback up in warmups tonight. pic.twitter.com/AAdYtIeLbt — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 29, 2021