Patriots Inquire With Eagles Regarding Pre-Draft Trade for Star WR A.J. Brown

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, multiple NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, have shown interest in Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown’s off-field behavior late last season contributed to the speculation surrounding his future with the Eagles. With trade talks swirling, many are wondering how the New England Patriots fit into the equation.

Brown has also had some recent social media activity, with many NFL insiders and fans trying to determine if the star WR is sending a message to the Eagles. He recently changed his X (Twitter) profile photo to a picture of Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform. Couple this with the Patriots’ de facto general manager, Eliot Wolf, admitting that the team still lacks a top-tier boundary receiver in a pre-draft press conference, and perhaps there is something to all of this.

Brown’s Interesting Social Media Activity

Brown caused a stir when he updated his profile picture on social media to that of New England Patriots legend Tom Brady. The move ignited fan speculation that Brown might be hinting at a potential move. However, Brown later clarified the situation, explaining that he changed his profile picture as a tribute to Brady’s illustrious career after being inspired by watching “The Dynasty” documentary on Apple TV+. Brown, who grew up as a Patriots fan, emphasized that the change did not indicate any plans to leave the Eagles.

#Eagles star AJ Brown has changed all his profile pictures and social media to a pic of Tom Brady. Brown grew up as a #Patriots super fan. pic.twitter.com/iaOvke6i4n — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 18, 2024

“TB12 is my favorite player ever,” Brown wrote in a post on X, which he has since deleted. “I watch the dynasty and it brought back some memories from my childhood.

“Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/ disrespected. Yeah I see the disrespect. Motivated … yes. That’s it. I Did not think changing my PFP (profile picture) to the greatest QB ever would cause controversy.”

The photo change wasn’t Brown’s only recent connection to the Patriots. He also recently followed New England quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver KJ Osborn on X, fueling the speculation. While these actions may not hold significant meaning, they have fueled discussions among fans and analysts.

Despite the buzz, Brown is currently under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles until 2026, and they’ve stated they’re not even listening to offers on the star WR. However, once he becomes a free agent, New England could emerge as a potential destination for the talented wide receiver. Until then, Brown remains focused on his role in Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia has gotten inquiries on A.J. Brown,” Breer said. “They have shut them all down and told other teams that he is not available.”

The Patriots Passed on Brown in the 2019 Draft

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots passed on the opportunity to select A.J. Brown, opting instead for Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry with the final pick in the first round. The Tennessee Titans subsequently drafted Brown in the second round. After a trade, Brown found himself with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. A resurfaced interview from 2020 revealed that Brown admitted to shedding tears when the Patriots chose Harry over him in the draft.

#Eagles star WR A.J. Brown admitted he "Cried his eyes out" in a closest after the #Patriots passed on drafting in 2019 when they took WR N’Keal Harry instead. A big mistake by Bill Belichick there.. (h/t @BussinWTB, @SavageSports_) (from 2020)pic.twitter.com/9lp3Ptx34I https://t.co/m0olgqeXEv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2023

Brown grew up a diehard Patriots fan and is clearly a big fan of Tom Brady. Despite this initial disappointment, Brown has flourished in his career, posting impressive numbers, including a career-high 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Eagles last season. The Patriots are still clearly looking for their #1 WR option and have the draft capital to make a big move. Perhaps, as the draft gets closer, Philadelphia will listen.