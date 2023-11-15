Rob Gronkowski Floats Wild Suggestion for Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could go from Bill Belichick‘s dog house to the Cleveland Browns‘ Dawg House.

That’s the hair-raising idea Rob Gronkowski floated on the “Up & Adams” podcast on Wednesday, November 14. Jones has regressed this season, and it could lead to his long-term benching in New England, but the Browns have an urgent need for a quarterback after a season-ending shoulder injury to Deshaun Watson.

“I think Mac Jones should ultimately just go and ask for his release,” Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. “Ask for his release and then he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career right there.”

Mac Jones and the Patriots back at practice today. Jones taking first reps with the offense during media portion of practice. pic.twitter.com/fLqcyKKdq5 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 15, 2023

Gronkowski, who played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2018, explained that Jones’ time in Foxborough should come to an end. The Patriots drafted Jones with the No. 15 pick in 2021, and he didn’t live up to the lofty expectations of coming after Tom Brady.

“He’s not respected in New England,” Gronkowski said. “Coach Belichick has played all these games with him. Bailey Zappe isn’t even close to being on Mac Jones’s level. You should never ever sit Mac Jones … he’s not respected there.”

Cutting Mac Jones Wouldn’t Benefit Patriots in the Long Run

While Jones hasn’t panned out, the Patriots would be ill-advised to release him. Jones has a year left on his rookie deal of four years, $15.58 million, and he carries a $7.03 million dead cap hit if released.

New England could acquire at least another player or draft pick for Jones in a trade after the season. The Patriots face numerous roster needs beyond quarterback, and any compensation for Jones could help.

In addition, there’s no guarantee that Jones would be available for the Browns if the Patriots waived him. Another team could grab Jones off of the waiver wires before the Browns have a chance because the order of teams goes from worst to first by win-loss record.

Bailey Zappe Could Take the QB Reins in New England

For now, it appears Jones could lose the starting job in New England though Belichick hasn’t officially announced that. Zappe came in and tried to lead a comeback against the Indianapolis Colts for Week 10, but he came up short with an interception.

Zappe showed a lot of promise as a rookie with a 2-0 record in relief of Jones last year, but the former Western Kentucky standout barely made the team in 2023. The Patriots cut Zappe before the season but claimed him off of waivers.

New England also has Will Grier and Malik Cunningham at quarterback but neither have played in place of Jones this season. Grier threw 52 passes in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, and he hasn’t played a regular season snap since. Cunningham, a rookie, briefly appeared in an October game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots could join the Browns in search of a free agent veteran quarterback, but only a few viable options remain. That list consists of a few interesting ones for Patriots fans: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, Cam Newton, Colt McCoy, and Colin Kaepernick.