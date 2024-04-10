Patriots Could Still Trade for $21.81 Million Wide Receiver: Analysis

No matter the quarterback drafted, the New England Patriots still need a star wide receiver, and a talented one remains on the trade block.

That’s Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who requested a trade this offseason. As the franchise tag dominoes fall across the league with long-term contracts, Higgins is one of two tagged players who haven’t signed a new deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out on Wednesday.

Higgins received a franchise tag of $21.81 million this offseason, and that’s above his market value based on Spotrac’s numbers. He’s projected for $18.6 million annually or a four-year, $74.4 million deal per Spotrac.

New England can afford to swing a trade amid $47.42 million in salary cap space and seven draft picks to choose from after the first round. It’s worth noting that the Houston Texans landed former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs with a second round pick this year, so the Patriots might be able to deal the No. 34 pick, higher than the Texans, to the Bengals.

Tee Higgins Could Provide an Instant Spark

Higgins could provide an instant spark amid 257 catches for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in his young career. He also has a career average of 14.3 yards per reception, which would allow New England to move the chains more consistently in 2024.

The Patriots didn’t have a receiver post more receiving yards, average yards, or touchdowns than Higgins last season. Higgins tallied 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns, and those numbers were career lows due to injuries and just 12 games played.

Despite injuries last season, Higgins has been otherwise durable with 16 games played in two of his first three seasons and 14 games played in 2021. Higgins sustained a shoulder injury and an ankle injury that year.

Proposed Patriots Trade Nets More Than Tee Higgins

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the Patriots could obtain more than Higgins in a trade with the Bengals.

Kay suggested that the Patriots could send the No. 34 pick to Cincinnati in exchange for Higgins and a sixth-round pick. Cincinnati needs a trade partner for a wideout who doesn’t want to stay in the Queen City.

“Although several other standout receivers have recently fetched first-round returns—including the Tennessee Titans netting the No. 18 overall pick for A.J. Brown during the 2022 draft—Higgins’ lack of accolades and impending contract extension hinder his value,” Kay wrote. “Brown had already made a Pro Bowl and still had a year left on his rookie deal when the Titans shipped him to the Philadelphia Eagles, so the Bengals should be more than happy securing a premium Day 2 pick here.”

“While New England would be giving up a relatively lofty selection for Higgins and could even be overpaying based on his efforts last season, Cincinnati’s brass could sweeten the pot by tossing in the latter of their two sixth-round selections,” Kay added. “The Bengals would also benefit by bringing in what should be an impact rookie at No. 34 overall, a spot where they can land one of the top prospects who slipped through the first-round cracks.”