The Patriots Send 4th-Round Pick to Familiar Faces

It seems inevitable that the New England Patriots moved on from a former fourth-round draft pick after drafting Western Kentucky star QB Baily Zappe. In 2019, the Patriots missed on several draft picks and the two most notable are Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham, and Arizona State WR N’Keal Harry.

According to The Athletic, Patriots’ Backup QB, Jarrett Stidham, and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2023rd sixth-round draft pick. While this may come as no surprise to Patriot fans, he hasn’t seen much of the field in two seasons. Stidham has recorded in his NFL career thus far, 48 attempts, 24 completions, two touchdowns, and four interceptions, per ESPN. One of those interceptions was a pick-six against divisional rivals the New York Jets. While he was drafted to possibly be the future, his collegiate potential has yet to translate to the pros.

Full terms of the Patriots/Raiders trade … Raiders get: QB Jarrett Stidham, 2023 seventh-round pick. Patriots get: 2023 sixth-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 12, 2022

Belichick Keeps it Real

This is a very tiny sample size and leaves many fans in limbo on how to feel about him. Sadly, the brief appearances (8) he’s made as an NFL QB haven’t been a great sign. However, there remains hope for Stidham’s future. He’s reuniting with former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels who was there all three seasons he’s been with the Patriots. Patriots HC Bill Belichick spoke honestly about the elevation and speed of the game played today. In 2020, He was interviewed by CBS’s Ian Eagles and Charles Davis, he stated:

“‘Look, we’re in a new world in the NFL,’” reported Doug Kyed for NESN. “‘You have a young QB, if he’s drafted high, you don’t have forever to figure out whether or not he’s your guy.’”

“And the idea that you can go back to the high school or the college experiences to try to assess that, he doesn’t believe that translates unless you come from a pro-style offense,” Eagle added.

“He said that helps a little bit,” Davis said. “The NFL is just so different.”

Musical Chairs in New England

While he’s been on the Patriots (2019-21) there has been a revolving door of QBs. Unfortunately, he just hasn’t been a part of them. For the past three seasons, he’s been a consistent backup while there have been three different starters. His rookie season (2019-20), was former Patriots QB Tom Brady’s final season in New England. This was later followed by veteran QB Cam Newton being signed and starting through the pandemic season (2020-21). Then this past season (2021-22), a star QB from Alabama was drafted and won the spot out, and started immediately going into the regular season.

Stidham’s possibility to make a difference or win a starting job may have seemed slim, however, it was wide open. In the 2020-21 season, Newton didn’t play well whatsoever, in fact, many questioned why Belichick didn’t move on from Newton sooner. Newton’s time with the Patriots he recorded 242 completions on 368 throws for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, according to NFL.com.

While Stidham hasn’t performed up to par as of yet, he’s made an impact on his teammates and has proven to be a team player. Former teammate and Patriots star DB Devin McCourty speaks highly about Stidham to his twin brother, Jason, on their podcast.

“To me, there were weeks where he was just on point,” Devin stated. “And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I’ve got to know him off the field as well. He’s a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature.”

While he’s yet to prove himself in the pros, the Raiders can assure they’ve got a great teammate in the locker room and a great person off the field, as well.