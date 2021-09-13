Twitter Reacts to Mac Jones’ Performance in NFL Debut

The season opener didn’t end the way New England Patriots fans hoped, as they fell 17-16 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
However, at least Mac Jones played well.
Patriots Fans React to Mac Jones’ First TD Pass
We were all waiting on it, and it happened late in the first half of the New England Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Mac Jones tossed his first TD pass to Nelson Agholor, and it sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here is the pass:
As you might expect, there were celebrations abound. The NBCS Camera Guys talked about veteran QB Brian Hoyer preserving the ball for Jones, who didn’t want it mid-game.
The score had people excited and Jones played well throughout the evening.
Unfortunately, the positive vibes got a dose of negativity because of turnovers and penalties. The biggest one came inside the red zone when Damien Harris fumbled away the team’s chances to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Still, the Jones appreciation continued after the final whistle.
Mac Jones Era Starts Positively
If you had to put the Patriots opener into perspective, here are the stats you need to know.
- Mac Jones 29-39 for 289 yards and a TD
- Damien Harris 23 rushes for 100 yards and one HUGE fumble
- Nelson Agholor 5 receptions for 72 yards and a TD
- Patriots 8 penalties for 84 yards
- Patriots 2 HUGE turnovers
WMass’ Kayla Burton tells us what she learned after watching Jones’ first game and the multitude of Patriots errors.
You can’t help but wonder, which Skip Bayless did aloud, but would the Patriots have scored more today with Cam Newton.
We cannot say that Jones’ teammates dispute this notion, but they were very complimentary of their rookie quarterback.
James White also felt Jones gave them a chance to win.
As one would expect, Damien Harris was the target for tons of blame after the loss, but Jones showed excellent leadership during the game and after. Take a look at this quote:
Immediately after the fumble, Jones could be seen clapping and trying to encourage his defense to pick up their teammate. It didn’t work, but you have to love the energy and leadership. There is no doubt in my mind, he has the goods.
Here’s more of the accountability that you loved to see. It’s similar to the way Newton conducted himself during down times in 2020.
Perhaps the best aspect of Jones’ debut was his ability to spread the ball around to multiple receivers. Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub made mention of it.
You’d like to see someone from this group emerge as the No. 1 guy, but until that happens, Jones did an excellent job taking what the defense was giving him. The final result is the bottom line, but don’t let that dim what was otherwise a bright start to an even brighter future for Jones.
