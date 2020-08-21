Giants Ex-Starter Signs With Cardinals: Report

While the New York Giants may still be on the hunt for answers at cornerback opposite James Bradberry, the Arizona Cardinals are hoping they’ve finally found their answer in a former Big Blue starter.

Free-agent cornerback B.W. Webb has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Webb’s agent Sunny Shah.

The addition of Webb comes on the heels of Robert Alford’s torn pectoral muscle which will likely rule him out for the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. A crushing blow for Webb’s new teammate, who’s battled back from a broken leg suffered around this same time just one year ago.

B.W. Webb: The Posterboy of NFL Journeymen

The 30-year-old Webb is the quintessential NFL journeyman, now set to join his seventh team in what will mark his seventh season in the league.

A former fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2013, Webb started only 10 games between his rookie campaign and 2017. It wasn’t until he joined the Giants in 2018 where he started to notch some quality starts under his belt. Webb started a career-high 13 games in his lone season in New York, finishing the year with 59 total tackles, six passes defended and one interception.

Webb latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, carving out a significant role in their secondary, starting 12 games on the year. All in all, Webb has accumulated 164 tackles, 27 passes defended and four interceptions in 35 career starts.

Cardinals Expected to Sign CB Ken Crawley

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has noted that the Cardinals are also expected to sign cornerback Ken Crawley, pending COVID-19 testing and physical.

Not long ago, Crawley looked like the answer opposite of Marcus Lattimore in New Orleans, posting a 77.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2017. However, two years later the Saints opt to cut bait with him. The undrafted Colorado Buffalo has since bounced around the league with stops in Miami as well as Las Vegas, where he was unceremoniously released earlier this week.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked up his internal talent at the cornerback position shortly after news of Alford’s injury broke. Yet, it’s clear following the additions of Webb and Crawley, the team was and still continues to be very much in the market for help opposite of Patrick Peterson.

We got to have the next guy step up and that’s what we’re working through now. [Byron] Murphy got a ton of snaps out there last year. He’s obviously a guy that can slide out there. KP [Kevin Peterson], Chris Jones are a few names we’re going to work through. Whoever’s opposite of number 21 [Patrick Peterson] we know is going to get a lot of action so we have to get somebody we know can handle that.

