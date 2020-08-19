Fantasy Football: Cam Newton Headlines QBs Primed to Outplay their ADP

The 2020 NFL regular season is quickly approaching, which means you’re likely in search of the signal-caller best fit to carry your fantasy football team to the promised land. While superstars such as Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are firmly cemented as top-12 plays in all scoring formats, we take a look at three not so obvious names that have what it takes to help your team flourish.

3 QBs Primed to Outplay Their ADP

3) Mitchell Trubisky | CHI | ADP: QB34

We might as well start things off with a bang. Now, am I telling you to hedge your fantasy season on the right arm and underappreciated legs of Mitchell Trubisky? Absolutely not. With that said, if he can beat out Nick Foles, he offers intriguing upside.

In 2018 Trubisky finished as QB15 despite missing two games. If you extrapolate his average point output that season over a 16-game slate he would have racked up approximately 300.62, placing him at QB9 on the year, right ahead of Russell Wilson.

Trubisky had his struggles last season, but quietly closed out 2019 with a bang, averaging the fifth-most fantasy points by a quarterback from Week 10 through Week 15.

Bears WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson has stated Trubisky “looks like a whole new player this year,” which could mean big things for a quarterback with the easiest strength of schedule in all of fantasy.

2) Cam Newton | NE | ADP: QB18

The “co-starter” in New England, is more than likely to be the man under center for the Patriots come Week 1. Do we have questions about his receiving arsenal in Foxborough? Yes. Is it any more of a concern than the one in Carolina that he carried to a Super Bowl appearance? No.

Removing last season from the equation, Newton has finished three of the last four seasons as the QB5 on average.

Most importantly, expect Newton to get plenty of run in the red zone. Sony Michel, the team’s leader in rushing touchdowns (7) from 2019, is no guarantee to be ready come Week 1. Brandon Bolden, whose three rushing touchdowns ranked second on the team, opted-out of the 2020 season. While free-agent addition Lamar Miller hasn’t rushed for more than five touchdowns in a single season since 2015.

1) Daniel Jones | NYG | ADP: QB16

Fun fact, Carson Wentz led the NFL with 14 fumbles in his rookie year. Lamar Jackson led the league with 15 fumbles in his first NFL season as well. The two finished their following NFL season as the QB5 and QB1 in average fantasy points per game, respectively.

Jones will undoubtedly need to cut down on his NFL-leading 18 fumbles if the Giants hope to turn to revert back to their winning ways. However, in the land of fantasy, the miscues aren’t a dealbreaker.

Over Jones’ final six starts of his rookie campaign, he averaged the sixth-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. That includes joining the likes of the Russell Wilson and the aforementioned Lamar Jackson as the only three quarterbacks to post two top-10 single-game performances, per FantasyPros.

Jones did all this despite never once having a single game with his top-five offensive weapons, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram all healthy and on the field together.

He has a rough schedule over the first month of the season, but from Week 5 on he faces just one opposing defense who ranked within the top-10 against fantasy quarterbacks last year.

