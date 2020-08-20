Once Perceived Giants’ QB of the Future Lands Tryout With Jets

Before Daniel Jones and shortly after Davis Webb, there was a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Richmond who many believed had what it took to one day be the face of the New York Giants franchise.

Clearly the Kyle Lauletta hype never panned out during his first stint New York. However, it appears the former Senior Bowl MVP has stumbled upon a potential second chance to rewrite that narrative, just not with the Giants.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, as noted by NBCS Boston’s Albert Breer, the New York Jets worked out Lauletta as well as wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins on Wednesday. The latter of which most recently played for the XFL’s DC Defenders.

Lauletta’s Disappointing Stint With Big Blue

Lauletta was the first quarterback drafted by the Giants in the Dave Gettleman era, as Big Blue used the 108th-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft to acquire the former FCS star. A pick which the Giants received from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

Lauletta showed enough in his professional pre-season for the Giants to cut bait with the aforementioned Davis Webb, who was a holdover from the previous regime. The Lionville, Pennsylvania native was sporadically active during his rookie season. All in all, Lauletta appeared in two games with the Giants in 2018, completing zero of his five total pass attempts, as well as tossing one interception.

Unfortunately, Lauletta made more noise off the field than on it in what ultimately proved to be his one and only season with the Giants. The quarterback was arrested in October of that year after pulling an illegal turn and nearly hitting a police officer on his way to Giants practice. Lauletta would plead guilty to a disorderly persons offense approximately three months following the incident, and would subsequently be cut during final roster cuts ahead of the 2019 season.

Lauletta was picked up by New York’s NFC East foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, shortly after his release, where he spent all of last season on the team’s practice squad. Philly opted to re-up him to a reserve/future contract following the conclusion of the year, but ultimately chose to go in a different direction, waiving the quarterback earlier this week.

Jets Crowded at QB

There has been no update on a potential signing between the Jets and Lauletta. Although, chances are he has an uphill battle to land a gig in a crowded Jets quarterback room. Gang Green currently holds a total of five signal-callers on their roster in starter Sam Darnold, former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, David Fales, Mike White and rookie James Morgan.

