Giants’ Projected Starter Opts-Out of the 2020 NFL Season

One of the New York Giants‘ biggest question marks on their roster just got a whole lot more questionable.

3rd-year cornerback Sam Beal has officially opted out of the 2020 NFL season according to the transaction wire, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Beal was projected as the favorite to land the vacant starting spot left behind by troubled ex-1st-rounder, DeAndre Baker, opposite big-ticket free-agent James Bradberry in Big Blue’s newly overhauled secondary.

Where Do the Giants Go From Here at CB?

With Baker’s future with the Giants in limbo and Beal’s decision to opt-out, New York is now left with a slew of unproven yet intriguing options at cornerback.

Second-year pro Corey Ballentine, rookie Darnay Holmes and under the radar free-agent signing Montre Hartage will all likely be given the opportunity to stake claim to the starting CB2 gig in New York.

Also, don’t be surprised if safety Julian Love gets a look at his old college position. Love starred as a cornerback during his Notre Dame days prior to being shifted to safety upon entering the league. In his final season with the Fighting Irish, Love earned consensus All-American honors while posting an outstanding 90.7 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, ranking 3rd best among eligible cornerbacks in his draft class.

Expectations are sky-high for the position-less stud, as he was recently ranked amongst the top-25 potential breakout stars of the forthcoming season.