Giants Must Make Push to Sign Ex-Titans Starter Amid DeAndre Baker News

Unfortunately, Dave Gettleman’s mission to overhaul the New York Giants secondary appears to have just taken a massive hit. An arrest warrant has been issued for 2019 1st-round pick DeAndre Baker which includes four counts of armed robbery with a firearm as well as four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The warrant leaves Baker’s playing status for the 2020 season in limbo. While the judicial system will do its work, Baker’s alleged actions may have left Big Blue with major question marks at their cornerback position, namely a gaping hole on the outside opposite of big-ticket free-agent signee James Bradberry.

Thankfully, there is still one free-agent on the market who could help soften the blow of potentially losing Baker for an extended period of time.

Logan Ryan is ‘Open for Business’

Oh, how quickly things change. Two days ago we were discussing why former Tennessee Titans starting cornerback Logan Ryan wasn’t a need for the G-Men. Fast forward to now, and signing the two-time Super Bowl champion makes all the sense in the world.

Ryan has garnered headlines in recent days regarding his next potential landing spot. It was first reported by the NY Daily News that the New York Jets believed they would land Ryan on a one-year deal. However, shortly afterward NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo proclaimed that the Miami Dolphins “remain in play” to acquire Ryan’s services.

Then, on Thursday, Ryan joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to discuss his potential suitors, in which the cornerback noted that the Jets make “a lot of sense” but that he’s still “open for business.”

GMFB’s Peter Schrager pointed towards Ryan’s Jersey roots as why a Jets signing could be imminent. However, a fellow Jersey team could benefit from his service just as much at the moment, if not more.

The Giants Secondary Needs Leadership & Experience

Even with the DeAndre Baker situation, the Giants are still set to enter the 2020 season with an abundance of talent in their secondary. However, very few are proven. Excluding James Bradberry, a proven commodity in this league, Big Blue’s next seven top DBs on their roster are all 24-years-old or younger.

Players like Sam Beal and Darnay Holmes offer huge intrigue, but may not be ready from the jump to play winning football on a week-in, week-out basis. Ryan, on the other hand, is as steady as they come in the league, and despite his age he appears to be playing the best football of his career.

The 29-year-old is fresh off his best statistical season to date, racking up 113 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, four interceptions and four forced fumbles with the Titans in 2019.

Yet, despite his impressive on-field play, it’s in the locker room where Ryan would make the most difference. Ryan is a winner. In fact, it’s all he’s done in the NFL. Over his seven-year career, he’s never won less than nine regular-season games.

We’ve touched on Ryan’s relationship with the Giants coaching staff multiple times here at Heavy in the past. But just for a refresher, Head Coach Joe Judge was the special teams coach in New England for all four seasons Ryan was with the Patriots, including during their Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI victories.

However, while his relationship with Judge may be the most glaring connection to the Giants, it’s Ryan’s connection to the area that makes the potential marriage between the cornerback and the G-Men so intriguing.

“I’m from the area, I’m from Rutgers — I’m blue-collar, that’s how I grew up.” Sounds like Ryan would quickly become a fan favorite should he decide to take his talents back to the Tri-State Area.