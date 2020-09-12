Ex-NFL WR Hypes Under-the-Radar Giant: ‘Dude Was Everywhere’

The New York Giants have their fair share of doubters entering the 2020 NFL season. However, don’t you dare go bunching NFL Network’s Good Morning Football crew into that group of Big Blue haters.

From Peter Schrager claiming quarterback Daniel Jones can develop into the “biggest superstar in New York” to Kyle Brandt pegging 2020 “the year of Saquon Barkley” and Nate Burelson predicting Big Blue to win their division this season, it’s clear the GMFB gang has become quite fond of the G-Men.

Burleson continued the trend recently, doubling down on his growing affection for budding Giants pass-catcher Darius Slayton.

Darius Slayton Primed to Be Daniel Jones’ Top Target?

With the 2020 season underway, the GMFB crew was each asked to choose one player that they feel is flying under-the-radar heading into Week 1 of play. Burleson, a former 11-year NFL wide receiver himself, chose to stay close to home with his vote, landing on Giants second-year pass-catcher Darius Slayton.

“He might not be familiar to you, but Darius Slayton went off,” Burleson said. “Last year when there were so many things going on with this offense- Daniel Jones trying to get his footing, wide receivers being banged up, Golden Tate was suspended- Darius Slayton came in and led the Giants with in receiving yards with 740.”