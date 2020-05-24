Giants to Win NFC East? Ex-NFL WR Makes Bold Prediction [WATCH]

By most accounts, the New York Giants appear headed in the right direction. For starters they have arguably the most talented player in all of football in Saquon Barkley. The man handing him the rock, Daniel Jones, has the makings of being a legitimate franchise signal-caller. Plus, general manager Dave Gettleman has done a terrific job of upgrading the team’s offensive line and defensive unit this offseason through free agency and the draft.

Yet, despite the arrow clearly pointing up in East Rutherford, many expect the Giants rebuild to take a few years before unveiling its final form. However, don’t tell NFL Network’s Nate Burleson that, as the retired NFL wideout sent warning shots out to the rest of the NFC East earlier this week.

Nate Burleson: ’I Got the Giants Winning the NFC East’

Burleson shocked many in a recent airing of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, proclaiming the G-Men would take home the NFC East crown this coming season.

I know Giants fans over the last couple of years are like, ‘are we going to be good? One day. Sunday.’ But I think coming up this season it’s going to be ‘Sunday Funday.’ I got the Giants winning the NFC East.

Burleson warned the masses against handing fellow NFC East teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles the division prematurely.

Everyone wants to basically crown the Cowboys or the Eagles, but I’m going to go in a different direction and says the Giants win the NFC East. It’s kind of like when your trainer hands you those two-pound dumbbells and you’re sitting there trying to lift it and the more that you lift you realize, ‘oh I’m getting a little burn. This is working.’

Burleson a Believer in Joe Judge & Co.

While some would question the trio of a first-time head coach, a second-year quarterback, and a failed head coach turned offensive coordinator to hit the ground running in their first year together. Burleson sees Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and Daniel Jones enjoying immediate success in New York.

They got a new coach, Joe Judge, who is no nonsense. Oh, and Jason Garrett, I forgot they brought him in as an offensive coordinator. He’s going to help try to do some things with that running game like he did with DeMarco Murray. And Daniel Jones — Daniel Jones showed some bright spots and he’s going to take care of the ball because they shored up the offensive line with that fourth overall pick. And then, not to mention, the wide receivers — the wide receivers are going to help. You have Golden Tate healthy, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram… You have all these individuals that are going to finally help this team.

Burleson is certainly in the minority when it comes to Big Blue’s projected success this year. For example, CBS Sports currently has the Giants’ win total at just 6.5 for 2020, which would certainly not hand them the division title. However, if the examples behind Burleson’s reasoning reign true, New York fans could be in for quite the surprise and compelling season.