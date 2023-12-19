Giants Predicted to Lose 2023 Captain in NFL Free Agency

The New York Giants don’t have too many big-name impending free agents in 2024, but veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is one of them.

During a free agency prediction on December 18, Bleacher Report’s NFL staff connected Jackson to the Houston Texans in March.

“The Texans have gotten a lot of help from [Steven] Nelson and [Tavierre] Thomas this season, but both are set to hit free agency,” B/R noted. “It might be difficult to get them both under contract at reasonable deals given their performances. That might leave them in a situation where they need to target another veteran on a one-year deal like [they did with] Nelson.”

“Adoree’ Jackson has struggled with the Giants this season, but Wink Martindale’s defense can be difficult for corners,” the publication reasoned. “Coming to Houston would be a mutually beneficial relationship where Jackson can increase his value while filling in at a crucial position for the Texans.”

Will Giants Make Any Effort to Bring Back Adoree’ Jackson in 2024 Free Agency?

Despite being voted a 2023 team captain by his teammates, Jackson is expected to walk this spring — and it’s quite possible that the Giants will allow him to. The $39 million signing was one of ex-general manager Dave Gettleman’s last-ditch efforts to right the ship in 2021.

However, the deal hasn’t worked out and the new regime led by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll has been hamstrung by this contract among others.

Of course, it is possible that Jackson returns on a much more affordable agreement. He knows the system and appears to be a leader in the locker room.

That feels unlikely though, considering Jackson’s prior track record in Tennessee should generate some sort of interest around the league. That could end up being the Texans or it could very easily be someone else. Cornerbacks have become a more premium position in the modern-day NFL, and an organization will take a chance on Jackson if it’s a short-term deal.

New York Giants Defense Needs Starting Cornerback Behind Deonte Banks

If the New York Giants move on from Jackson, they might have to replace him. 2023 first rounder Deonte Banks has had his ups and downs as a rookie, but he looks like the real deal overall.

The issue is the depth behind him. In Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Jackson was second in cornerback snaps behind Banks according to Pro Football Focus. That was also the case in Week 14 and just about any outing that the veteran has been fully healthy for this year.

Cor’Dale Flott has taken hold of the slot cornerback job since Week 4, but the former LSU product has not proven himself on the outside. Neither has 2023 sixth rounder Tre Hawkins III or recent prospects like Darnay Holmes or Aaron Robinson (injured).

One bright spot has been former Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills UDFA Nick McCloud — who followed Schoen and Daboll over in 2022 — but the 25-year-old is more of a special teamer/role player at heart. Elevate him into a top-two role and he’s been exposed more often than not.

It’s clear the Giants need another starting caliber cornerback on this roster next spring. If Jackson leaves in free agency, that departure only magnifies this weak area inside a system reliant on shutdown CB play.

Expect this position to be a major focus of Schoen and Daboll in 2024.