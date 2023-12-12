Brian Daboll’s Epic Advice to Tommy DeVito on Giants’ Game-Winning Drive

With 1:33 on the clock and everything on the line against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll relayed the following message to rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito down 22-21.

“Here’s a couple plays we like. Go rip that son of a b****,” the Giants HC stated in epic fashion.

Daboll revealed the game-winning advice during his postgame press conference, noting that he didn’t have to tell DeVito anything in order for the youngster to keep his composure. “Pretty simple,” the head coach added at the end of his response.

Sure, a 57-yard eight-play drive to save the season is as simple as can be. Especially when you’re an undrafted rookie that grew up in the shadow of the stadium that you’re playing in on Monday Night Football.

For DeVito, it was. After a few methodical completions, the NYG signal-caller hit wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on a 32-yard catch and run. That eventually set up a 37-yard field goal by Randy Bullock making it three straight victories for Big Blue.

“He’s relentless,” Robinson said of DeVito after the game. “He’s going to do whatever it takes to help us win.”

Fellow wideout Isaiah Hodgins also praised DeVito’s composure on the game-winning drive, and Daboll reiterated that the QB has “earned the right to play today and earned the right to play the next week.”

Giants QB Tommy DeVito Speaks After Week 14 Victory Over Packers

After Daboll, DeVito took the podium during Giants postgame live.

“Just go win the football game,” the young man responded after being asked what was going through his head at the start of the final drive.

“Go execute a drive that we’ve practiced every day before practice — which is the two-minute drill,” he explained. “We do it every day, different situations. Out of all the practices, we’ve had that exact situation or something very similar to it. So, just go out and execute the offense. Go win a game.”

As for his message to teammates in the huddle, it was clear and concise.

“Let’s go win the game,” DeVito shared with the media. “It’s on us, on the offense.”

DeVito finished Week 14 completing 17 out of 21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown — a passer rating of 113.9 on ESPN. He also ran for 71 yards, which was reminiscent of the Giants offense under Daniel Jones in 2022.

“[The QB runs are] always in every gameplan every week,” DeVito acknowledged, “it’s just how much we utilize it. [That] depends on what the [opposing] defense is doing, and it just so happened to come up in the second half.”

Big Blue is now 5-8 on the year, with a slim shot at the playoffs. In games DeVito has started, they’re 3-1. The Cinderella story continues on the road in Week 15 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Tommy DeVito Sets NFL Record in Giants Win vs. Packers

According to OptaSTATS on X, this was also a record-breaking performance for DeVito.

“Since QB starts were first tracked in 1950, only one NFL starting QB has completed 80% of his passes, rushed for 70+ yards, committed no turnovers and taken no sacks in a game,” they informed. That one QB was the @Giants’ Tommy DeVito tonight.”

Incredible. The Giants signal-caller also helped break an impressive Packers streak on December 11.

Bleacher Report provided the info, noting: “[The] Packers were undefeated (16-0) in December under [head coach] Matt LaFleur” going into this game. Now, they’re 16-1.

Record-breakers, streak-breakers and more, DeVito’s G-Men are a sight to behold. For anyone saying this cannot possibly be the start of something special — why not?