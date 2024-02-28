Giants Players Send Loud, Unified Message on Brian Daboll

The New York Giants locker room has spoken, and they still love playing for Brian Daboll despite a miserable 2023 campaign.

According to the 2024 “NFL Player Team Report Cards,” which were released by the NFLPA on February 28, Daboll’s approval rating as a head coach is still among the best in the league. NYG player polling earned the Big Blue boss an A- during a survey that was “administered from August 26 through November 16” of last year.

Per the NFLPA, 100% of willing Giants participants added that “Daboll is efficient with their time” — which ranked “1st overall” — and more generally speaking, “players feel that Brian Daboll is very willing to listen to the locker room.”

The NFLPA worked with Statler Nagle and research experts at Artemis Strategy Group to conduct this poll, and all player responses were completely anonymous.

Daboll was not alone. Per the survey results, 19 NFL head coaches earned grades of A- or better, with three HCs getting an A+ from their locker room (Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell and Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell).

Still, this A- mark feels significant considering some believe Daboll could be entering a make-or-break season in 2024.

Giants Finish 8th Overall in 2023-24 Player Grading, But MetLife Turf Gets ‘Unanimously’ Trashed

According to the Giants’ personal report card, the organization ranked eighth overall when you average out each of the player grades at every category.

“The first item that deserves recognition is the work by the team’s training staff, as players gave high marks to long-time head trainer Ronnie Barnes, with 96% of players responding that they receive an adequate amount of one-on-one treatment time, which ranks 1st in the NFL,” the NFLPA noted.

Continuing: “The players were also complimentary of their strength staff, whom they felt made it a point coming out of last year’s survey to work more collaboratively with the players this season.”

“There are two categories the players feel need to be upgraded,” the NFLPA went on. “The first is the locker room, and the second is a better playing surface at the stadium, as Giants players almost unanimously responded that they do not like playing on the synthetic surface, in line with our 92% number league-wide.”

“Responding players commented that they believe the surface puts them at additional risk of injury,” the report card concluded.

Of course, it’s no surprise to hear the players trash the MetLife turf considering this type of chatter has been occurring for years — whether it’s the opposition’s thoughts on a non-contact injury at the stadium or a former local player speaking his mind.

If these poll results don’t get Giants and New York Jets owners John Mara and Woody Johnson to come together on a transition to natural grass, it’s hard to envision what will.

Giants Owner John Mara Receives B+ Grade During NFLPA Poll

Despite the turf and locker room complaints, Mara graded out pretty favorably with the players, receiving a B+.

“Club owner John Mara receives a rating of 8.8/10 from Giants players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities,” the NFLPA informed, relaying a “14th overall” ranking for this grade.

Outside of the locker room category, Big Blue also struggled in areas labeled “treatment of families” and “nutritionist/dietician.”

Family care received a C grade, which ranked 15th in the league. “They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room during games,” the NFLPA explained, while also crediting the Giants for providing daycare on gamedays.

The nutrition department received a C+, but this mark ranked poorly around the NFL at 27th overall. “Only 67% of players feel like they get an individualized plan,” the survey reasoned.

While there are still areas they can improve, overall, the Giants organization still appears to be a popular destination for players as we approach 2024 free agency.