Giants Interviewing Coach With Alvin Kamara Ties: Report

The New York Giants are starting to get things rolling on the coaching front.

After hiring new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, head coach Brian Daboll and company have begun the interview process at defensive coordinator and — as of January 13 — running backs coach.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport informed: “[New Orleans] Saints RBs coach Joel Thomas is interviewing today for the vacant Giants RB coach job, source said. New Orleans gave permission for the interview, not wanting to hold a coach back.”

He added that “former NYG RBs coach Jeff Nixon left for Syracuse.”

Giants Coaching Candidate Joel Thomas Has Worked With Alvin Kamara His Entire NFL Career

When it comes to position coaches, it can be hard to differentiate resumes. Sometimes, it helps to put player’s faces to the names.

For example, Thomas’ claim to fame at the NFL level is developing Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and his teammates in New Orleans.

Thomas has been a member of the Saints staff since 2015 and was hired by former head coach Sean Payton. He was a collegiate coach before that, spending time at University of Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Louisville and Purdue. His resume spans back to the year 2000, and Thomas also played running back at Idaho from 1993 through 1998.

As his Saints bio reads: “Under Thomas’ tutelage, Alvin Kamara has earned five Pro Bowl selections as the only player in the NFL to have at least 1,300 total yards from scrimmage in each of the last six seasons, three of them 1,500 or more. Since his debut in 2017, Kamara’s one of only two players in the NFL with at least 8,500 yards from scrimmage and at least 70 touchdowns, tied for the franchise lead by reaching the end zone 72 times.”

But his track record goes beyond one playmaker. “Since arriving in 2015, the [Saints have] led the National Football League with 148 rushing touchdowns [and] in total, Thomas’ running backs have registered 25 individual 100-yard performances since 2015” — per the team’s bio.

Thomas has also helped Mark Ingram II add to franchise rushing achievements in New Orleans. And he’s pushed veteran Latavius Murray to produce two of his top three yards per carry averages since entering the league in 2014.

Former college stars turned NFL pros like Jonathan Williams (Arkansas), Alex Collins (Arkansas) and Bishop Sankey (Washington) had some of their best seasons with Thomas as well. Each was drafted based on their collegiate productivity.