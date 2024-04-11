Giants Could Still ‘Cut or Trade’ 53-Game Starter After Draft, Says Writer

It’s a tough year to be an NFL wide receiver — as a deep draft class has either ousted several proven veterans out of jobs, or denied them the guaranteed money that they’re looking for in free agency. And the New York Giants could soon join this trend.

On April 11, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox voiced his belief that the Giants could still “cut or trade” Darius Slayton in 2024 — depending on the outcome of the NFL draft.

“Veteran Darius Slayton has filled the No. 1 role in New York for several seasons, but he hasn’t produced No. 1 numbers,” Knox began. Noting that “he led the team with only 770 receiving yards in 2023.”

“If the Giants find their new No. 1 target in the draft, they could look to move on from Slayton,” the NFL analyst went on. “New York needs to make room for younger, higher-upside pass-catchers like Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson and any incoming rookies.”

Knox highlighted LSU’s Malik Nabers as a potential first-round selection that could take Slayton’s job at No. 6 overall — something NYG fans have heard before — but moving on from the veteran is more cap-related than anything.

“The Giants have only $7.4 million in cap space and could use the extra financial flexibility to address other needs,” the writer argued. “Slayton wouldn’t be a top target in almost any other offensive lineup. However, he’d be a fine complementary option for a team that lacks overall depth at the position like the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers or Arizona Cardinals.”

Could the Giants Drum Up Trade Interest for Darius Slayton?

Entering the league as a fifth-round selection in 2019, Slayton has been a model of consistency with 700 or more receiving yards in four out of his five NFL campaigns. He has also started 53 games for the organization, appearing in 76.

Having said that, his ceiling appears to be limited and the argument could be made that the veteran is slightly overpaid due to the plethora of young talent that’s about to become available on April 25.

Slayton has a cap hit of $8.15 million in 2024. For a cap-strapped franchise like the Giants, that could be seen as way too much for a rotational starter — assuming the front office drafts a new WR1 as Knox alluded.

Big Blue can save $3.8 million by releasing the 27-year-old at any time, but he doesn’t really deserve to be cut. There are teams out there that can easily afford Slayton, and if Giants general manager Joe Schoen can convince one of them to toss him a future late-round selection for the pass-catcher, it would actually save the front office a whopping $6.4 million according to Over the Cap.

That’s the better move, when it comes to Slayton. And it’s certainly on the table if Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll end up adding one or two prominent WR prospects in the draft.

Giants WR Room Lacks Star Power Despite Depth

The Giants have added depth at wide receiver throughout the offseason, but they still lack that premier talent at the top of the WR corps.

Maybe Robinson or Hyatt takes the next step in becoming that in 2024, but both recent draft picks feel more like quality complimentary pieces at their core — similar to Slayton. Add Isaiah Hodgins, newcomer Isaiah McKenzie and recent signing Miles Boykin to that group and you have a room full of role players once again.

Not bad, but in desperate need of star power to tie it all together.

That’s why it makes so much sense for Big Blue to target Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze at No. 6 overall. The quarterback route has its merits too, of course, but Daniel Jones is under contract for another season regardless of what happens in the draft.

This is also a deep QB class that could produce a starter in round two or three, leaving the door open for the Giants to go wideout in round one.