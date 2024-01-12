Giants’ ‘First Known’ Candidates for Defensive Coordinator Emerge: Report

The New York Giants have had a tough time nailing down interviews for their coaching vacancies this week after being blocked by four different franchises already — but the defensive coordinator search did finally begin on January 12.

The Athletic’s Baltimore Ravens beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec relayed the first bit of news from head coach John Harbaugh himself: “secondary coach Dennard Wilson will interview for Giants DC coordinator opening.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan called Wilson the “first known” candidate for the defensive coordinator position vacated by Wink Martindale earlier this week. “[Wilson] also served as the pass-game coordinator previously with the [Philadelphia] Eagles,” Raanan added. “Known as a good, young coach.”

About an hour after the Wilson reveal, the second known candidate emerged via ESPN reporter Turron Davenport. “Former [Tennessee] Titans DC Shane Bowen to interview with the Giants and [Jacksonville] Jaguars for their vacant DC position per source,” he informed.

Background on Giants DC Candidate Dennard Wilson Includes Super Bowl Accolade

After Wilson’s interview was announced, SNY’s Connor Hughes spoke highly of him from an earlier stop in their careers.

“Covered Dennard when he was with the [New York] Jets,” Hughes stated. “Viewed then as a future star. [Former Jets DC] Gregg Williams actually kept him on his staff after New York fired [Todd] Bowles. Very intelligent, motivator.”

Wilson joined the Ravens in 2023 — his 12th season as an NFL coach.

According to his bio, Wilson has “played an important role in the development of several standout NFL DBs, including Jamal Adams, James Bradberry, Marcus Maye and Darius Slay.” He started out with the Chicago Bears after high school and collegiate stints, then spent time with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, Jets and Eagles.

Wilson has mostly served as a pro scout (Bears), defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach throughout his pro football career. His greatest coaching achievement may have been mentoring “the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense (179.8 ypg), en route to a Super Bowl LVII appearance in 2022” with the Eagles.

If hired, Wilson would be learning on the job as a first-time coordinator. Having said that, his expertise in the secondary could help younger starters like Deonte Banks, Jason Pinnock and Xavier McKinney (if re-signed) take their game to the next level.

Background on Giants DC Candidate Shane Bowen Revolves Around Mike Vrabel

Bowen, 37, has been the Titans defensive coordinator the past three years. With head coach Mike Vrabel fired in Tennessee, it appears the front office will go a different direction at DC as well.

Bowen is a former college and NFL linebackers coach. He specifically worked with outside linebackers in Tennessee, before being promoted in 2021.

As a D-coordinator, Bowen’s unit ranked middle of the pack in yards allowed — ranging from a high of 12th in 2021 to a low of 23rd in 2022. The Titans weren’t great at creating turnovers under his command, with ranks of 14th, 20th and 31st in each of the three seasons.

However, Bowen’s defense did rank 6th in points allowed in 2021, a year the Titans went 12-5, and his unit has never ranked worse than 16th in points allowed.

Bowen also spent some time with the Houston Texans under DC’s Vrabel and Romeo Crennel. If hired, he would bring experience cut from the cloth of Vrabel. In theory, his presence could help the development of OLBs Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

We will continue to monitor Giants defensive coordinator candidates once reported.