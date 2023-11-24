Giants Poll Reveals Fan Approval Ratings for Brian Daboll & Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are in the midst of a disastrous 3-8 season in 2023, but fans have yet to turn on head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

According to a recent survey of the fanbase operated by The Athletic, a staggering 96.6% of NYG supporters (2,758 responses) believe that Daboll should return as the coach in 2024. Schoen’s approval rating was about the same, as 95.3% of fans (2,760 responses) agreed the GM should also get at least one more year at the helm.

On a similar note, 61.1% of the base had an above average confidence level (either a “4” or “5” out of 5) that Daboll and Schoen can eventually turn things around in New York.

Not everyone made it out of this poll unscathed, however. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the offensive line received the brunt of the criticism according to The Athletic.

76.8% of fans voted that the Giants need to move on from Jones in 2024, adding that “he’s not a franchise-caliber QB and can’t stay healthy.” 11.7% of 2,753 responses also voiced that the quarterback position deserves the most blame this season (second highest result), while a majority of fans (62.9%) targeted the offensive line as the number one culprit in 2023.

Giants Reporter Relates Daboll-Schoen Fan Approval Rating to ‘Craving Some Continuity’

This survey was operated by The Athletic’s NYG reporters Charlotte Carroll and Dan Duggan. Within the article, they offered some insight on the results.

For the Big Blue HC, Carroll relayed the following: “Despite the 3-8 record and all of the blowout losses leading to the worst point differential in the NFL (-136), Giants fans overwhelmingly want Daboll back in 2024. One big reason could be that fans are craving some continuity.”

“Since Tom Coughlin’s exit in 2015, no Giants coach has lasted more than two seasons,” she explained. “Of course, Daboll also is the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, so that’s likely a big part of the support as well.”

For Schoen, Carroll added that “we know that the two are a package deal for now.”

It certainly feels as if the success of year one has bought this tag team a few years to right the ship. After all, Schoen and Daboll didn’t draft Jones, and they’ve yet to truly have enough cap space to shape the roster how they’d like.

Giants Fans Support Saquon Barkley Reunion at Running Back

Another interesting question from this poll involved running back Saquon Barkley. Despite Schoen and Daboll backing the veteran playmaker at the trade deadline, his future remains unclear as he approaches another offseason as a free agent.

The Athletic asked fans if the Giants should “bring back” Barkley in 2024, and the overall sentiment was that they should (2,726 responses).

45.3% of fans voted: “Yes. Make him a Giant for life.”

33.8% of fans voted: “Yes. But only on another one-year deal.”

20.8% of fans voted: “No, this team doesn’t need to spend significant money on an RB.”

“Most fans want Barkley to remain with the Giants,” Duggan examined under the results. “The question is the level of commitment.”

“Nearly half of the respondents want Barkley to be a Giant for life, which would mean signing him to a multi-year extension after the season,” he continued. “A third of the voters think another franchise tag, which would cost $12.1 million in 2024, is the best way to proceed.”

Concluding: “That keeps the offense’s best playmaker in the fold but avoids a long-term investment in a player with an extensive injury history.”

Barkley will once again be one of the main NYC topics of conversation next spring.