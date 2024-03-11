Giants’ Joe Schoen Trades 2 Draft Picks for ‘All-World’ Pass-Rusher: Report

The New York Giants didn’t need 2024 NFL free agency to make a splash move, not after general manager Joe Schoen traded two draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for “all-world” edge-rusher Brian Burns. The deal involved a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder after Burns agreed a “5-year deal worth $150M max with $87.5M guaranteed,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Things moved quickly SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes revealed Schoen and the Giants had zeroed in on Burns after missing out on outside linebacker Bryce Huff.
Former New York Jets’ pass-rusher Huff instead agreed “a three-year, $51.1 million deal” with the Giants’ NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 NFL free agency on Monday, March 11, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
As Hughes pointed out, Burns is “not exactly the worst consolation prize.” That’s true of a versatile defensive end who’s logged 20.5 sacks in the last two seasons.
More to follow….