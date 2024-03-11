Giants’ Joe Schoen Trades 2 Draft Picks for ‘All-World’ Pass-Rusher: Report

🚨 🚨 🚨

Trade! The #Panthers are trading star Brian Burns — at last! — to the #Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo.

Burns lands a 5-year deal worth $150M max with $87.5M guaranteed, done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst.

Carolina sends Burns to NYG for a 2nd and 5th rounders.… pic.twitter.com/UpdtdzB6s6

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024