Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Reacts Strongly to Saquon Barkley’ Eagles Move

Losing Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles will sting for the New York Giants, and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was among the first to react.

Thibodeaux posted on X on Monday, March 11, to express surprise and disappointment. Those sentiments were summed up by the words, “Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!! I’m happy My brotha tho…..but damn damn damn!!!!!!!!”

Thibodeaux aptly captured the measure of respect Barkley has among his Giants teammates. The post also struck the right note of disappointment Thibodeaux and the rest of the Giants likely feel after losing arguably the most-talented player on the roster to their biggest rival within the NFC East.

A “big push” from the Eagles to sign Barkley was widely expected from many around the league. Especially after the Giants opted against using the franchise tag to secure the two-time Pro-Bowl running back’s services for another year.

Things came to fruition when ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the Eagles gave Barkley a “three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing” on Monday.

Even if Barkley’s exit was inevitable, having to stop him twice a season will be a weird and daunting challenge for Thibodeaux and Big Blue’s defense.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Wanted Giants to Pay Saquon Barkley

Foregoing two opportunities to pay Barkley proved too risky a policy for the Giants. He left town after general manager Joe Schoen left him free to test the market.

Giving a fierce rival the chance to sign your best player is borderline reckless, despite running backs no longer being valued in today’s NFL. The Eagles pounced to not only strengthen their own offense, but also weaken a familiar divisional foe.

Things might have been different had the Giants seized the moment last offseason. That was when Schoen opted instead to pay quarterback Daniel Jones $160 million over four years.

Thibodeaux felt the Giants made a mistake and should’ve paid Barkley. It’s an error Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll hope to remedy by agreeing a deal with Devin Singletary.

The latter has impressive play speed, but he’s no Barkley, who will be missed by more than Thibodeaux.

Saquon Barkley Signs Off in Style

Barkley posted a classy farewell message to the Giants after news broke about his move to the Eagles. The 27-year-old described himself as “forever grateful!”

He’s signed off in style, but replacing Barkley will be a tough task for Daboll and Schoen. It’s likely to take a committee approach. Not many backs can combine the mix of outside speed, inside power and accomplished receiving skills No. 26 brought to the field.

Barkley could be a one-man game-wrecker in both phases of Daboll’s offense. Featuring a healthy Barkley was the best way to hide deficiencies at quarterback, so it’s still surprising the Giants let him walk.

The decision is only going to reflect poorly on Schoen. Especially since Barkley maintained his production and continued to be “a leader in the locker room, commanding great respect from his teammates,” according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

Moving on without an elite talent is a risk for this Giants regime. It’s a decision sure to be re-evaluated every time Barkley has a good game for the Eagles.