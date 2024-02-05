Giants Lose Staff Member to Jim Harbaugh, Chargers: Report

The New York Giants have lost another member of their coaching staff as the hits keep coming for Brian Daboll in 2024.

According to Doug Samuels of FootballScoop, “[2023 NYG tight ends coach] Andy Bischoff is leaving the Giants staff to join Jim [Harbaugh’s] staff in LA.” Samuels also noted that “Bischoff will be the [Los Angeles Chargers new] tight ends coach/run game coordinator.”

Bischoff’s connection to the Harbaugh family stems from six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, Jim’s brother. The long-time tight ends specialist will also reunite with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman — who is expected to join the Chargers staff as their new OC.

Giants Chose Not to Block Chargers Pursuit of TEs Coach Andy Bischoff

There has been a mass exodus from Daboll’s coaching staff in 2024 — whether by the head coach’s choosing or not. In this case, it appears Bischoff wanted to leave but according to New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants also allowed him to.

“Giants let TEs coach Andy Bischoff make a lateral move,” Dunleavy commented on February 5. “‘Run game coordinator’ is not a promotion under league rules so they could have blocked it if they wanted.”

Bischoff has had some success developing recent fourth-round selection Daniel Bellinger, but the tight end room has not been a major strength under his watch. Darren Waller was a massive disappointment in 2023, although a big part of that was due to injury.

The trade acquisition for Waller underwhelmed on the field too, however, and that could reflect more on Bischoff.

At the end of the day, Daboll didn’t seem intent on firing the veteran positions coach before this poaching. At the same time, he didn’t block Harbaugh from stealing him either.

As the Giants HC assembles a very new staff in 2024, perhaps he’s looking for people that actually want to be here. If that’s the case, one more major departure could be on the horizon — even though it hasn’t happened yet.

Giants Block Seahawks for OC Interview of Mike Kafka

The Seattle Seahawks interviewed Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coach position. Despite electing not to hire the play-caller, they then showed interest in a lateral move at OC.

That secondary interview request was “blocked” according to NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones.

The Giants blocked Kafka from interviewing for the Seahawks OC position, source says. Team exercising its contractual right. Kafka clearly valued with Big Blue. https://t.co/Kn7K5meqc1 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 4, 2024

“Team exercising its contractual right,” Jones explained. “Kafka clearly valued with Big Blue.”

Shortly after this report, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reacted: “This shows there is a perception around the league that Kafka will not be the Giants play-caller and could want out.”

NFL Draft Bites analyst Chad Forbes also voiced that “[it’s] clear Mike Kafka wants out of [the] Giants.” Adding that this is a “similar predicament to Wink Martindale.”

Forbes then elaborated on that opinion, stating: “When [the] Giants hired Mike Kafka, they made him a very highly paid O-Coordinator given his experience. When [the] Giants hired Wink Martindale, they meet his significant asking price. Held firm with Wink. If you want out, we’re not paying you to coach elsewhere. Resign the position.”

Kafka has given no sense that he’s considering resigning at this time, at least publicly. But with the way this offseason has gone, it could be the next shoe to drop.

In an article on February 4, New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard argued that “the Giants should let Mike Kafka out, but they won’t because of how it would look.” Are we on our way to another coaching departure?

If Kafka does eventually leave, that would mean three new coordinators in one offseason (one firing, two resignations). That type of track record might not be sustainable for Brian Daboll.