Giants Rumors: Brian Daboll Assistant ‘Opened Eyes’ vs. Commanders

Sweeping the series against the Washington Commanders can’t mask what a disappointing season it’s been for the New York Giants in 2023.

With the team floundering at 3-8, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News believes “there will be changes to this staff,” but he noted how offensive coordinator Mike Kafka “opened eyes Sunday with an impressive showing to begin what amounts to a seven-game audition for his next job.”

Mike Kafka opened eyes Sunday with an impressive showing to begin what amounts to a seven-game audition for his next job. There will be changes to this staff when this dismal season ends. But the Giants’ offensive coordinator freed up wide-open receivers to spring several… — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 20, 2023

If Kafka is on borrowed time with the Giants, the play-caller certainly did his chances of finding further employment no harm during the win in Week 11. The 36-year-old directed an offense helmed by undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito at quarterback to 31 points at FedEx Field.

More than the scoreline, Kafka “freed up wide-open receivers to spring several explosive plays,” per Leonard. Plays like those have been in short supply for the Giants this season, but as Leonard pointed out, “Kafka outshined fellow Andy Reid protege Eric Bieniemy, the Commanders’ OC, as well.”

Those things added up to a fine day at the office for Kafka, who has dealt with a host of issues this season. Notably, multiple injuries at football’s most important position and a revolving door along a suspect offensive line.

Worst of all, there was heavy speculation head coach Brian Daboll had taken play-calling responsibilities away from Kafka earlier in the season. The praise the latter earned against the Commanders has at least changed that narrative.

Mike Kafka Used Pace & Personnel to Gash Commanders

What stood out most about the Giants’ offense in Week 11 was the bold approach Kafka took with pace and personnel. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic detailed, “the Giants operated almost exclusively from 11 personnel. They went hurry-up often, which kept the same three WRs on the field for long stretches.”

Giants' offensive snap counts from yesterday: • Saquon rarely leaves the field. When he does, it tends to be on third downs. Presumably that's to relieve him of some pass protection duties. But it was odd that he came off the field on the third-and-2 run that got stuffed in the… pic.twitter.com/hAAU7twgck — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2023

Having a rookie quarterback with just one start to his credit in the pros run an offense out of pass-first sets was more than bold by Kafka. It was downright daring.

What’s more surprising is how effectively the expansive strategy worked. DeVito and the Giants mustered “four pass plays of 20+ yards in first half,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Tommy DeVito has four pass plays of 20+ yards in first half against this leaky Commanders pass defense after that 40-yard TD to Darius Slayton. Giants now have their second double-digit lead of season. Other time was also against Commanders. Giants 14, Commanders 3 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 19, 2023

Wide receiver Darius Slayton wasn’t the only one to get in on the act stretching the field. Fellow wideout Wan’Dale Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger and running back Saquon Barkley each snagged at least one catch of 20-plus yards.

Those plays were the result of how Kafka used scheme and speed to exploit the Commanders’ secondary.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins explained how quick throws by DeVito helped torment lengthy cornerbacks, per Tramel Raggs of The Washington Post (h/t Nicki Jhabvala): “It helps with everything, but yeah it definitely does affect the longer guys I think. Usually players like that are less twitchy, so the suddenness makes like hard on them.”

Hodgins also broke down how the Giants wrecked Washington’s man-coverage schemes: “Yeah, they play a lot of man, so for us we do a lot of meshes. Trying to get some picks and make their defenders pick themselves for our receivers. They were kind of struggling with the meshes that we had and we [had] seen that and started calling them even more.”

Some really interesting comments from Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins, via @Raggs_No_Riches: pic.twitter.com/VqVzQN9bnW — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2023

Kafka called close to a perfect game, despite personnel limitations. The game might not boost his once excellent credentials to be a head coach, but it could keep other teams searching for a new play-caller interested.

Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka Finally Got Balance Right

Daboll and Kafka found themselves answering uncomfortable questions after Daboll appeared to assume play-calling duties against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Kafka maintained he still had the reins, putting himself in the firing line for all the criticism when the Giants floundered on offense.

Some of the criticism has been unfair, given the obstacles Kafka has faced. Obstacles like starting quarterback Daniel Jones missing three games with a cervical neck injury, then tearing his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Jones’ absence was compounded when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor landed on injured reserve with a rib problem. As if being down two proven signal-callers wasn’t enough, Taylor was joined on IR by tight end Darren Waller, the most dynamic pass-catcher at Kafka’s disposal.

None of these mitigating circumstances stopped Daboll from “running the offensive meetings” before the Giants beat the Commanders 14-7 at MetLife Stadium in Week 7, per Leonard.

The game at MetLife Stadium was still Kafka’s show, according to Barkley: “Dab[oll] did a really good job in the offensive meetings, but at the end of the day, Kaf was the one making the calls.”

Darren Waller on Brian Daboll running the offensive meetings this week: “He was putting a lot of emphasis on the small details of things. It was just more time with him running the show. I feel like it was more so the players’ response to it.” Saquon Barkley: “I think Dab[oll]… — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 22, 2023

Wins over Washington have been the outliers during an otherwise dreary campaign defined by a shoddy offense. It means Kafka’s job security remains in question, a far cry from when he was “called about three head coaching vacancies” in the offseason, according to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

If Kafka is no longer in demand for a head-coaching gig, he might do enough during the next six games to keep his place as one of Daboll’s key assistants.