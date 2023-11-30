Giants Cut Ties With Former Third-Round Draft Pick: Report

The New York Giants made a roster move amid the bye week on November 30, swapping in a new practice squad player at wide receiver in favor of a long-time prospect.

Giants.com team reporter Dan Salomone announced the transaction on X, relaying that wide receiver Dylan Drummond would be replacing outside linebacker Oshane Ximines. Of course, this decision closes the book on a third-round draft pick that never quite cut it with the organization — barring a reunion.

Ximines was selected in the 2019 draft, out of Old Dominion. He was yet another Dave Gettleman bust, although he did stick around the franchise after the former general manager was gone.

Up until 2023, that was with the active roster, but that changed this season as the pass rusher was relegated to the practice squad. The Giants elevated Ximines three times this year, in which he was credited with four tackles and two quarterback hits on 105 snaps that were split pretty evenly between defense and special teams.

Considering he’s out of elevations, there’s always a chance that Ximines gets re-signed to the 53-man roster later this week but for now, his time in New York is done. Assuming he doesn’t return, his final totals with the Giants include 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss and one forced fumble over four and a half seasons and 50 appearances (two playoff outings).

Giants Sign Ex-Lions Undrafted Rookie WR Dylan Drummond

As Big Blue looks to 2024 and beyond, you’ll start to see more and more dart throws from Joe Schoen and the front office. Drummond profiles as one of those.

The undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions this season, logging eight snaps in one regular season appearance. He was not targeted by Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the offensive portion of that action.

Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine named Drummond as one of six UDFAs that was “making the most noise” back in May.

“At rookie minicamp, Eastern Michigan’s Dylan Drummond threw his hat into the ring [for the Lions],” Ballentine wrote at the time. “The 6’0″, 186-pound receiver came in for a tryout but walked away with a contract.”

He also included quotes from Lions team reporter Tim Twentyman and Sports Illustrated’s John Maakaron in his article.

The latter noted that Drummond “wowed onlookers with his sheer speed, which he used to get past defenders repeatedly,” while Twentyman voiced: “Watch out for Eastern Michigan University wide receiver Dylan Drummond who is here trying out. He’s super quick and made a lot of nice plays Saturday. He also has good size.”

Drummond joins fellow wide receiver Dennis Houston on the NYG practice squad.

Giants WR Jalin Hyatt Wins NFL’s Rookie of the Week Award for Contributions vs. Patriots

In other news, it was announced that wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was voted the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 12.

Jalin Hyatt has been voted Rookie of the Week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GWuomCgpCK — New York Giants (@Giants) November 30, 2023

He was up against Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner.

The Tennessee product had the best game of his young career against the New England Patriots, catching five-of-six targets for 109 yards. He had a catch rate of 83.3% and a yards per reception average of 21.8.

Hyatt will look to keep this sort of production going after the Giants return from the bye in Week 14.