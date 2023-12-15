Tommy DeVito’s Father Shared Inspiring Message With Son Ahead of Giants-Packers

Tommy DeVito won his fourth NFL start versus the Green Bay Packers under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium.

Ahead of the game, his father Tom DeVito had quite the inspirational message for the rookie sensation. “I said, ‘You do it on this stage, and now everybody’s gonna believe,’” the New Jersey dad told The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll during a feature article on the New York Giants quarterback.

The younger DeVito did, and “now everybody believes” — according to his father.

It’s been a truly unbelievable journey for Tommy DeVito from start to finish. One that Tom DeVito called “a fantasy” while speaking with The Athletic.

“You can’t put it into words,” the owner of New Jersey’s own DeVito Plumbing & Heating said to Carroll. “You just can’t describe it. … This fanfare, this love affair [with Tommy]. No one could imagine that. It’s impossible to imagine the support and love and sincerity of people. It’s overwhelming to us.”

The rookie’s next test will come on the road against a challenging New Orleans Saints defense in Week 15. The Giants cannot afford to lose any more games if they want to keep playoff hopes alive in 2023.

Tom DeVito Says Giants QB Gave ‘Everybody Something to Root For’

While his son is known for his composure and his arm, Mr. DeVito might become known for his words. Earlier in the feature with The Athletic, Carroll relayed another quote from the proud father after Tommy DeVito signed a contract with the Giants.

Once again, it was quite epic.

“You gave everybody something to root for,” Tom DeVito voiced to “100 people” that visited their home to show their support. “And that’s the greatest gift. The greatest gift in the world is hope and inspiration, and that’s what you did for all of us.”

And root they have. DeVito has become the talk of one of the greatest media capitals in the world. On December 14, him and his agent Sean Stellato were even the subject of a viral skit on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dressed as the “Italian Stallion” — DeVito’s nickname for Stellato — Fallon delivered a hilarious rendition of the song, “That’s Amore,” by Dean Martin.

“When your man throws a bomb but still lives with his mom that’s DeVito,” Fallon began, repeating “that’s DeVito” as the “amore” portion of the famous musical number.

“When he has quite the arm and wolfs down chicken parm that’s DeVito,” the comedian continued on. “Making plays, Sunday and Monday, lives a mile away, football’s Leonardo da Vinci. He will win ring-a-ling-a-ling ring-a-ling-a-lings and wear them on his pinkie.”

The last verse from Fallon even included Tom DeVito telling his son to “do the dishes” after each NFL victory. The skit ended with the corresponding line: “If you tackle my man, I’ll call Paulie you’ll sleep with the fishes.”

Can Tommy DeVito Keep Delivering for Giants After Meteoric Rise?

In sports, meteoric rises like DeVito’s come and go around the country. Sometimes, the player sticks and becomes a household name — like San Francisco 49ers’ “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy.

Other times, they crash back down to earth and fade away as a fond memory.

Most Giants fans are hoping for the former when it comes to their new signal-caller. That will, of course, be determined by wins and losses — and no one knows that better than DeVito himself.

“[New York fans] can love you or they can be the complete opposite quick, depending on how certain things are going,” the QB acknowledged while speaking with The Athletic in the aforementioned article. “I know how it is. People are tough, but they expect the best. That’s what we’re going to try to give them.”