NFL Draft Insider ‘Hearing’ Giants Like QB Riser at No. 6 Overall

The NFL combine is typically a breeding ground for rumors and information, and CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso dropped a casual quarterback bomb involving the New York Giants during a spot with the “Purple Insider” podcast on February 29.

Although this show — hosted by Matthew Coller — focuses on Minnesota Vikings football, a QB conversation with Trapasso ended up name-dropping Big Blue. Coller brought up Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy, a recent draft riser around the NFL community.

“If [McCarthy] is off the board by the time the Vikings are picking [at No. 11 overall], where would he be going?” The podcast host asked Trapasso, questioning if four quarterback prospects could come off the board inside the top 10.

“What I actually was hearing is that it could be the Giants at six that pick J.J. McCarthy,” Trapasso revealed, predicting that North Carolina QB Drake Maye could end up slipping a bit on draft night.

The CBS Sports insider went on to explain that this chatter stems from Giants brass Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen developing Josh Allen during their time with the Buffalo Bills. “Not that McCarthy is a Josh Allen type,” Trapasso added. “He’s not to that level athletically with the arm, but he’s leaning in that direction as opposed to being mobile and not having a strong arm.”

Following Trapasso’s lead, Coller agreed that Daboll might be able to fine-tune any kinks in McCarthy’s game. “This was the talk last night [on February 28],” Trapasso concluded, regarding the Michigan passer going top 10.

J.J. McCarthy Is Considered Moldable Talent at 21 Years of Age

McCarthy has plenty of tantalizing traits for an NFL suitor, but his best attribute could be his age. At just 21 years old, the National Championship game winner is considered to be a moldable talent for an offensive-minded coach like Daboll.

“J.J. McCarthy’s combination of arm talent and athletic ability gives him the ability to develop into a high-level starting quarterback with time and reps,” The Draft Network’s Damian Parson scouted on January 17, noting his “poise” as a key strength.

That’s an underrated QB trait — poise — and it’s another enticing positive for anyone considering McCarthy. Having said that, there are still questions about the youngster’s game.

“Michigan’s offense did not put a lot on McCarthy’s shoulders,” Bleacher Report scouting expert Derrik Klassen voiced, calling him “a point-and-shoot thrower over the middle with just enough creativity and athleticism to be interesting.”

On top of that, Klassen stated that McCarthy “falls short” physically at 202 pounds (6-foot-3), adding that his “arm is also mildly concerning.” In terms of his arm, the scout elaborated: “He has the velocity to fit those throws moving over the middle, but that’s it. McCarthy is a one-speed thrower who struggles to layer throws in, particularly down the field and outside the numbers.”

At the end of day, McCarthy has a track record as a winner and a confident passer at the collegiate level, with mobility and accuracy on the move. Klassen likened him to Baker Mayfield for a lot of those reasons.

Giants Insider Says Team Still Very Much Interested in Quarterback Position in Round 1 of NFL Draft

On March 1, SNY’s Connor Hughes fueled this Giants QB conversation live from the combine — except he discussed the idea of trading up for a top-three prospect.

“The worst-kept secret of the NFL Combine might not just be the Giants’ desire to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft, but their willingness to trade up to go get a quarterback in this year’s draft,” Hughes relayed boldly. “The problem, though, is just is there going to be one for them to go up there and take?”

Hughes has discussed this conundrum in the past, which could lead to a wide receiver selection at No. 6. However, there’s been a ton of momentum behind Big Blue drafting a new quarterback — and it appears to be building in recent days.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah also echoed Hughes’ sentiment about the Giants’ willingness to trade up during live coverage of the combine on Friday, March 1.