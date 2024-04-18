Giants-Patriots Trade Proposal Flips No. 3 Pick for Blockbuster Haul

It’s been the number one topic of discussion this entire offseason for the New York Giants, will general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll trade up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft? And if they do, how much will it cost them?

NFL.com expert Ali Bhanpuri aimed to determine the latter on April 17, outlining a blockbuster trade proposal where the Giants would pay a 21% premium to create a “win-win” deal with the New England Patriots — who have been open about a willingness to trade down should the right offer emerge.

Bhanpuri believes the trade package below could be that offer, and he listed each draft pick’s point value to make his case.

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 3 overall), 2,200 points. Patriots get: – 2024 first-round pick (No. 6 overall), 1,600 points.

– 2024 second-round pick (No. 47), 430 points.

– 2024 third-round pick (No. 70), 240 points.

– 2025 second-round pick, 400 points (valued at the 18th pick in the round).

This massive haul of draft capital would equate to a total value of 2,670 points, or in other words, a premium of 21%.

Giants Must Not Settle at Quarterback If They Want Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels

There’s only one reason you make this franchise-altering trade if you’re the Giants — the quarterback that you covet is sitting there at No. 3 overall.

That player is more likely to be Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels than J.J. McCarthy or a second-tier prospect like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr., and based on the theories and opinions of media members like ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Maye fits the Daboll-Schoen profile best out of this year’s class.

Bhanpuri laid out why he thinks Big Blue should consider making this offer.

“Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen did not draft Daniel Jones,” he reiterated. “Furthermore, the third-year coach-GM combo is not prohibitively tethered to the injury-riddled QB — financially or by mandate — beyond the 2024 season.”

“Fresh off an underwhelming 6-11 campaign devoid of excitement (save for a three-game win streak fostered by undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito), surely neither Daboll nor Schoen want to see another season short-circuited because of inconsistent QB play, especially not from an inherited arm,” Bhanpuri went on. “So, if a guy they love is available at No. 3… then moving up is a no-brainer.”

Or in simpler terms: Never settle as quarterback. If there’s a player you really want — either more than the QBs you currently have, or more than a backup plan in the draft — do whatever it takes to get your guy.

“New York’s front office has already demonstrated its willingness to make organization-rocking moves this offseason, tading for Pro Bowler Brian Burns and allowing Saquon Barkley to walk,” Bhanpuri added. Concluding: “Leadership can truly put its stamp on the program (and re-energize the fan base) by hand-picking a new franchise passer.”

Patriots Declare They Are ‘Open for Business’ at No. 3 Overall, Note Trade Discussions Are ‘Ongoing’

As for the rumors that New England would never consider moving this No. 3 overall selection, they’re simply not true.

“New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf said Thursday that the team is ‘open for business’ to trade the No. 3 pick in next week’s 2024 NFL draft but would be comfortable staying put and selecting a quarterback from what he called a ‘unique’ class,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on April 18.

“We have some holes we feel like we need to fill in the draft,” Wolf told reporters candidly on Thursday. “We’re a draft-and-develop team; the more picks we have, the better.”

Bhanpuri suggested a similar mindset while discussing this deal from a Patriots’ perspective.

“Rather than drop another first-round quarterback into an unenviable situation — and waste a year (or two) of his team-friendly rookie contract — the Pats’ brain trust, benefitting from the patience that typically is shown to new hires, decides to slide down three spots, where they’re all but guaranteed one of the Big Three at receiver,” he reasoned. “They also pick up multiple second-round selections to help further bolster the supporting cast for when they do decide to cross the Jacoby Brissett bridge.”

Wolf, the de facto Patriots general manager, also relayed that trade discussions are “ongoing” at this time (via Reiss).

Reading between the lines, New England does not have a quarterback prospect they’re in love with that they’re hoping slips to three. If they did, they wouldn’t be shopping the pick in mid-April.

They might not be 100% sold on any of the rookie signal-callers, or they like more than one QB and are willing to wait on a second-tier prospect. Either way, “open for business” presents a pretty obvious message to potential suitors. We’re willing to trade down, but it’ll cost you.