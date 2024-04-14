6-Foot-4 Blocker Highlighted as Giants ‘Bargain’ in Free Agency

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have already made a couple of bargain additions in free agency.
On April 12, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon suggested another that would help shore up the offensive line — highlighting 6-foot-4 offensive lineman Chris Hubbard as a potential bang-for-your-buck signing.
“While it is possible to have too many starting-caliber linemen, it’s realistically near-impossible to achieve,” Kenyon reasoned. “That’s the long version of saying Chris Hubbard should be able to catch on somewhere soon.”
“He signed with the Tennessee Titans shortly before training camp in 2023, earned a starting role at right tackle and quietly assembled a solid nine-game run before a biceps injury,” the analyst continued. “Even if the 32-year-old is viewed as a swing tackle, that opening sentence is important. Injuries are inevitable during the season, and he’s good enough to hold a first-string job.”
Kenyon also pointed out a coaching connection that could put Hubbard on Big Blue’s radar this spring and summer.
“Tim Kelly coordinated the Tennessee offense in 2023, and he’s now an assistant with the New York Giants,” he noted. Adding that the NYG roster “needs reinforcements up front.”
Kenyon predicted a one-year, $1.8 million contract for Hubbard in free agency. A true “bargain” at this stage of free agency.
Chris Hubbard Would Bring Versatility & Experience to Giants in Free Agency
Hubbard profiles as a great fit for the Giants. Not only is the 10-year veteran versatile enough to play guard and offensive tackle when called upon, but he’s also started 58 total outings since entering the league.
That’s the type of depth that Big Blue could use considering the rash of injuries that they suffered last season.
The risk is that Hubbard has only appeared in 14 games over the past three years with the Titans and Cleveland Browns due to his own injury issues, so he hasn’t been very reliable from a health standpoint either. Having said that, Kenyon’s ultra-low price tag makes him well-worth a 90-man flyer.
As things stand on April 13, the Giants have 12 total guards and tackles on the offseason roster, but none of the potential backups have a resume like Hubbard’s. His competition for an active role would include Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann, Yodny Cajuste, Matt Nelson, Jalen Mayfield and Joshua Miles.
Out of this entire collection of reserves, the next highest start count behind Hubbard is Mayfield, who started 16 games with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Giants.
The projected starters for those four positions are Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal.
Giants Sign LB & Special Teams Ace Matthew Adams in Free Agency
Speaking of inexpensive transactions, the Giants made another on April 12.
“The Giants have signed former [Indianapolis] Colts, [Chicago] Bears and Browns LB Matthew Adams,” ESPN insider Field Yates relayed on X.
His ESPN colleague and NYG correspondent Jordan Raanan quickly followed up with more information. Stating: “Adams is 28 years old. Played in 17 games for the Browns last year, including one start. More of a special teams contributor.”
As Raanan alluded, Adams was a core special teamer in Cleveland last season, taking the field for 435 ST snaps compared to just 97 on defense. He forced one fumble and registered 17 total tackles as his overall impact.
Pro Football Focus credited Adams with an impressive 86.0 out of 100 on special teams, and he actually received an elite ST grade above 90.0 with the Colts in 2021.