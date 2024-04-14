6-Foot-4 Blocker Highlighted as Giants ‘Bargain’ in Free Agency

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have already made a couple of bargain additions in free agency.

On April 12, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon suggested another that would help shore up the offensive line — highlighting 6-foot-4 offensive lineman Chris Hubbard as a potential bang-for-your-buck signing.

“While it is possible to have too many starting-caliber linemen, it’s realistically near-impossible to achieve,” Kenyon reasoned. “That’s the long version of saying Chris Hubbard should be able to catch on somewhere soon.”

“He signed with the Tennessee Titans shortly before training camp in 2023, earned a starting role at right tackle and quietly assembled a solid nine-game run before a biceps injury,” the analyst continued. “Even if the 32-year-old is viewed as a swing tackle, that opening sentence is important. Injuries are inevitable during the season, and he’s good enough to hold a first-string job.”

Kenyon also pointed out a coaching connection that could put Hubbard on Big Blue’s radar this spring and summer.