NFL Insider Provides Key Update in Saquon Barkley-Eagles ‘Tampering’ Rumors

Saquon Barkley’s decision to leave the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 free agency is being investigated by the NFL amid rumors of possible tampering.

The league is “looking into potential tampering by the Eagles,” according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Star running back Barkley and the Eagles agreed “a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing,” on Monday’ March 11, per Graziano’s colleague Adam Schefter.

A possibility of tampering was raised a day later, when James Franklin, Barkley’s former coach at Penn State, seemed to suggest Eagles’ owner Howie Roseman jumped the gun and made an early pitch to the player, per an article by Mark Wogenrich for Sports Illustrated’s All Penn State.

Wogenrich reported Franklin said this about how Roseman sold Barkley on returning to Pennsylvania: “He said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well.”

Teams and players were permitted to agree deals in principle from 4 p.m. ET on Monday, but only if buyers “talk directly to agents. They can’t talk to the player, unless the player has no agent and represents himself,” per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

NFL, Giants and Eagles Quiet Amid ‘Tampering’ Rumors

An ESPN report by Tim McManus, also featuring contributions from Graziano and Jordan Raanan, revealed “an Eagles spokesperson said that all recruiting done by the team is facilitated through the agent.”

The same report also detailed how “the NFL declined to comment on whether it is investigating possible impermissible contact. An Eagles spokesperson said he was unaware of any communication from the league to the team on the subject as of Wednesday evening.”

Meanwhile, “the Giants declined comment on this matter,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The lack of noise from all parties involved and potentially impacted by any investigation isn’t surprising. Not when it’s “standard for the league to look into such matters,” according to Duggan’s colleague Dianna Russini.

Standard or not, the continued speculation surrounding how Barkley left the Giants for their fiercest rival in the NFC East only adds to the noise created by this controversial move.

Saquon Barkley Exit Continues to Prompt Controversy

It was inevitable Barkley swapping the Giants for the Eagles would spark some heated reactions. So it proved, when Barkley engaged in a brief and bitter spat with Giants’ all-time leading rusher Tiki Barber.

The issue of a Giants legacy was at the heart of their back and forth. Barkley might have damaged his in the eyes of many by joining the old enemy.

If the Eagles were to be found to have violated any rules, it would only add to the friction from both sides. That would be a shame because Barkley earned the right to leave the Giants with his head held high.

He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after being selected second overall in the 2018 NFL draft. An additional Pro-Bowl nod followed in 2022 after Barkley almost singlehandedly carried the Giants to a surprise playoff berth.

Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and tied for the team lead with 57 receptions. His dual-threat brilliance wasn’t enough to earn a new, long-term contract.

Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen instead opted to pay quarterback Daniel Jones. Schoen still wouldn’t give Barkley the big bucks this offseason, even after injuries and turnovers made the decision to invest in Jones look foolhardy.

The Giants had two chances to pay Barkley, but declined. Schoen is content to find more cost-effective options in the backfield, including signing a favorite of head coach Brian Daboll, Devin Singletary, and perhaps adding another veteran runner.

Ultimately, how the Eagles acquired Barkley is unlikely to alter the Giants’ plans to move on without him.