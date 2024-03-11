Hi, Subscriber

Giants Agree to Replace Saquon Barkley With Brian Daboll Favorite: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brian Daboll and Saquon Barkley

Getty The New York Giants have already agreed to replace Saquon Barkley with a free-agent RB who's played for head coach Brian Daboll.

The New York Giants didn’t wait long to replace Saquon Barkley in 2024 NFL free agency, agreeing a deal to sign veteran running back Devin Singletary from the Houston Texans on Monday, March 11. Singletary enjoyed a career year in 2023 and played for Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills from 2019-21.

An agreement between the Giants and Texans was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A further update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Giants will hand Singletary “a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million.”

This agreement arrives on the heels of Barkley jumping ship to NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants wouldn’t pay Barkley, but the Eagles gave the two-time Pro Bowler “a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing,” per Schefter.

While Singletary knows the Daboll playbook well, he can’t match Barkley’s track record for production. Nor his power between the tackles.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,