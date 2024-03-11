Giants Agree to Replace Saquon Barkley With Brian Daboll Favorite: Report

The New York Giants didn’t wait long to replace Saquon Barkley in 2024 NFL free agency, agreeing a deal to sign veteran running back Devin Singletary from the Houston Texans on Monday, March 11. Singletary enjoyed a career year in 2023 and played for Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills from 2019-21.
An agreement between the Giants and Texans was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
A further update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Giants will hand Singletary “a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million.”
This agreement arrives on the heels of Barkley jumping ship to NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants wouldn’t pay Barkley, but the Eagles gave the two-time Pro Bowler “a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing,” per Schefter.
While Singletary knows the Daboll playbook well, he can’t match Barkley’s track record for production. Nor his power between the tackles.