Saquon Barkley’s ‘Funny Story’ Takes Not-So-Subtle Shot at Giants

The relationship between the wide majority of New York Giants fans and former superstar running back Saquon Barkley has been strained ever since the latter chose to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On March 20, the Eagles YouTube channel posted a behind-the-scenes look at Barkley’s first 24 hours with the organization, and a moment from the nine-minute video is unlikely to help the RB restore his image in New York. Philly’s “Crossing Broad” blog shared the clip on X — which featured Barkley telling a “funny story” about his daughter, and the Giants were the eventual punchline.

“Obviously, my son doesn’t understand [much yet] but my daughter, funny story with her,” Barkley told the cameraman after a simple question on which family members would be joining him at his contract signing.

Continuing: “She knows there’s a lot of history in my career with the Eagles. I remember one time when I was with the Giants and we lost to Philly in the playoffs, we went to the diner to get some breakfast and there was a bird. She was like — Daddy, oh no, oh no. And I’m like — What is it? She points to the bird and she’s like — It’s the Eagles, it’s the Eagles. And me and Anna [Congdon, his wife], we just started laughing.”

“So, when I told her that we were going to be going to Philly, she kind of was just like — Does that mean we’re going to win now?” Barkley said with a smile, concluding the story.

Needless to say, this unprovoked attempt at humor was perceived by many social media users as a direct insult of the Giants organization, even if unintentional. Fans quickly took to the comments to voice their displeasure.

Giants Fans React to Saquon Barkley Story About Daughter & Eagles

This video currently has over 1.7 million views on X since 11:21 a.m. EST, and many Big Blue supporters weighed in over the first five or so hours.

“I’m so glad this loser isn’t a part of my organization anymore,” one popular response read.

Another wrote: “He’s so soft he’s gotta use his child to take a shot at the Giants 😂.”

“He acts like he wasn’t a huge piece on the team,” a third NYG fan replied. “He could’ve controlled the outcome. Maybe don’t miss 4 games a year to ankle injuries? Maybe decide to pass block? How about run between the tackles instead of dancing. Dudes softer than I thought.”

And a fourth user quoted the post, voicing: “Carl Banks and Lawrence Tynes told Giants fans not to troll Saquon Barkley online. Once a Giant, Always a Giant.. my [expletive].”

Finally, one Giants podcaster said: “It’s like 2022 never existed. I’m thinking no highlight tribute when he comes back to MetLife next season.”

While it’s unclear if Barkley intended to take a shot at the organization with this story, he clearly did based on all these reactions and more. At the very least, Barkley might have shown more awareness while reminiscing during a behind-the-scenes documentary with his new rival franchise.

Saquon Barkley Told Giants Fans They Will ‘Forever Hold a Place’ in His Heart

After the very public beef with Giants legend Tiki Barber, Barkley finally addressed the NYG fanbase and organization on March 14.

“The last three days have been a whirlwind of emotions, but I wanted to take a minute to acknowledge all the Giant fans that have supported me and my family over the last six years,” Barkley voiced at the time.

Continuing: “When I was drafted here I wanted my impact off the field to rival the accomplishments we had on it, and I can only hope that I came close [to] doing that. I’m forever grateful to the Mara and Tisch family and the wonderful people working inside the Giants organization. The fans in New York and New Jersey will forever hold a place in my heart. Ultimately, the NFL is a business, and I hope that everyone can respect my decision.”

Unfortunately, those words ring a bit hollow after his Eagles story the day before.