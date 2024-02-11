Saquon Barkley Would Welcome ‘Handshake Agreement’ With Giants

How Saquon Barkley’s future plays out is sure to dominate the offseason for the New York Giants. Fortunately, the star running back sounds willing to give the Giants a fair chance to keep him during 2024 NFL free agency.

Barkley is prepared to test the market, but he’s not against the Giants getting opportunities to match whatever offers he receives. The arrangement described as a “handshake agreement” by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, found favor with Barkley when he was interviewed ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 27-year-old responded to the scenario outlined by the Post and admitted, “I wouldn’t be against that. That’s fair.”

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll would still need to sign off on this arrangement. Yet, Dunleavy thinks letting Barkley explore his options and trusting him to keep the Giants in the loop is best for both sides.

Right of First Refusal Good for Giants, Saquon Barkley

Barkley not wanting the franchise tag is good news for the Giants, according to Dunleavy. It means “no debilitating $12.1 million charge on the Giants’ salary cap. No more tension if the sides cannot agree on a multiyear contract when they meet later this month.”

Price has to be a concern for a franchise projected by Spotrac.com to be $26,811,449 under the salary cap. It’s hardly enough to also fix problems at wide receiver, along the offensive line, at defensive end and cornerback.

Schoen can get creative and restructure a high-earner like left tackle Andrew Thomas. Tagging Barkley would still put a sizeable dent in free-agency funds.

Better to let Barkley listen to offers, per Dunleavy: “If Barkley is right about what he is worth, the Giants can match or top his best offer and manipulate the salary-cap charge to be less than the tag in 2024 — or let Barkley walk, say he was out of their price range and try the alternative method of a rotation of young, cheap backs as the money is redirected to other pressing needs. If Barkley is wrong, the Giants could re-sign him for less than imagine.”

Counting on Barkley to give the Giants right of first refusal is a matter of trust. Fortunately, it’s not as if Barkley doesn’t want to stay with the Giants.

His emphatic reminder, “they know where my heart is” was relayed by theScore (h/t Dunleavy).

Finding a way to keep Barkley remains in the broader interests of the Giants. He’s still one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Free agency doesn’t feature many who come close to his skill and versatility. At least none in the Giants’ price range.

Free Agency Lacks Credible Alternatives to Saquon Barkley

This year’s veteran market isn’t short of top-tier running backs, but the Giants aren’t about to enter any bidding war for Tennessee Titans’ All-Pro Derrick Henry. Instead, Schoen and Daboll must look for more cost-effective alternatives.

The notable options include a RB1 who plied his trade for NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There’s also Gus Edwards, a short-yardage specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, who is set to enter the market.

Finally, Devin Singletary enjoyed a successful campaign with the Houston Texans after playing for Daboll with the Buffalo Bills from 2019 to ’22. Singletary was also touted as a potential replacement for Barkley last offseason.

Names like Singletary and Edwards should be at the forefront of the Giants’ thinking. Especially since Barkley’s backup Matt Breida is also a free agent.

First, giving Barkley the chance to establish his worth on the market wouldn’t be sentimental. It would be the Giants’ way of doing right by a respected team leader.