Giants Land Former Aaron Rodgers Blocker on 8-Figure Deal: Report

The New York Giants have taken their first big step in repairing the offensive line.

As free agency kicked off it’s legal negotiating period on March 11, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported: “Former [Green Bay] Packers guard Jon Runyan reached agreement on a three-year deal with the New York Giants for $30 million, including $17 million guaranteed at signing. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.”

Runyan is a sixth-round success story out of Michigan that developed into a three-year starter in Green Bay. He blocked for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers as one of his two guards in 2021 and 2022 — as well as Jordan Love after that in 2023.

The pros on Runyan are durability, age and pass protection. Expounding on each of those strengths, the 26-year-old has appeared in 67 games over his first four seasons — rarely missing any outings at all.

Pro Football Focus has graded Runyan more favorably as a pass protector than a run blocker so far. Despite allowing a career-high 22 quarterback pressures in 2023, that number still ranked eighth in the NFL at his position (minimum 50% of snaps). He was charged with two sacks.

In the run game, Runyan’s marks have ranged from 53.0 to 58.0 throughout his entire career. One other negative was the interior lineman’s six penalties last season, although it should be noted that Runyan was only penalized two times over his first three campaigns.

Giants Re-Signing Returner Gunner Olszewski in Free Agency: Report

Earlier in the afternoon on March 11, ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan reported another free agent agreement for Big Blue.

“WR/KR Gunner Olszewski has agreed to terms with the Giants on a 1-year deal, per source,” he informed. “Olszewski solved the Giants punt return problems last season. Averaged a healthy 11.9 yards per return with a touchdown in 10 games with them last season.”

A former first-team All-Pro returner with the New England Patriots in 2020, Olszewski first joined the Giants in 2023 after coming off a rough stretch with the Pittsburgh Steelers the year before.

The Steelers ended up cutting the special teamer after two 2023 appearances and the Giants scooped him up after that. As Raanan alluded, Olszewski was able to put together a bounce back effort with the G-Men. He’ll look to build on that rebound in 2024.