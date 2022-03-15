Giants Sign Veteran Dual-Threat Quarterback, 53-Game Starter: Report

The New York Giants may have struck out in the Mitchell Trubisky sweepstakes. However, when all was said and done, general manager Joe Schoen and company still managed to address their quarterback needs with a former Buffalo Bills signal-caller.

On Tuesday, March 15, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year contract with the Giants. The deal is set to include $8.5 million in guaranteed money.

Taylor, who will turn 33 years old prior to the start of the 2022 NFL campaign, has appeared in 78 regular-season games (53 starts) over his 11-year pro career. A sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, Taylor spent his first four years in the NFL serving as a backup to Joe Flacco in Baltimore. A move to Buffalo in 2015 allowed him to finally crack a starting lineup. Beating out former first-round pick EJ Manuel and veteran Matt Cassel in the preseason, Taylor went on to start 43 of his 44 regular-season appearances in a Bills uniform through 2017. Over that span, he boasted a 22-20 record and led the Bills to a postseason appearance during his final year in Orchard Park — ending what was a 17-year playoff drought for the franchise at the time. That season Taylor crossed paths with Schoen who was in his inaugural season as the Bills’ assistant general manager.

More to come…

